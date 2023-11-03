Aarya 3 Review: Sushmita Sen led crime-drama remains a cut above the rest primarily due to effective treatment

Plot:

Stakes are higher for Aarya (Sushmita Sen) in the third season of Aarya as she gets dragged deeper into the drug business. Her greater involvement in the drug business is the only way that she can protect her children. While ACP Younis Khan (Vikas Kumar) tries to track her down, Suraj (Indraneil Sengupta), who has to settle his scores with Aarya, tries to hijack her major consignment.

What works:

Sushmita Sen is a rage in the first part of the third season of Aarya. Her electrifying screen presence doesn't make you want to blink your eyes even for a second, while she is onscreen. Her character has been written very well with a clear distinction in traits from the first two seasons, while the core values remain the same. The background music is riveting and elevates the story. The show has been lavishly mounted. The action choreography deserves a special mention too.

What doesn't:

Aarya 3 suffers from a plot that is clichéd and generic. It is mainly the treatment that makes the show a cut above the rest. There are several critical characters in the show that haven't been explored enough, atleast through the first four episodes of the third season. What's essential for a series is to have strong sub-plots, but in case of Aarya 3, there isn't anything exciting that's brewing outside the main conflict. This results in lack of depth in the narrative. Lastly, the narration towards the end of the fourth episode acts as a major turn off.

Watch the Aarya 3 Trailer

Performances in Aarya 3:

As specified above, Sushmita Sen as Aarya is terrific. The strong and commanding character that she essays feels very convincing because it largely coincides with her body language in real life. Indraneil Sengupta as Suraj is in great form and adds the right amount of thrill to this crime drama. Vikas Kumar as ACP Younis Khan is at his A-game but the writing offers him very little scope. Same goes for Sikandar Kher's character of Daulat. Shweta Pasricha as Roop shines bright and makes her presence aptly felt. Viren Vazirani as Veer makes most of the centre stage that he gets through the first half of season three. Ila Arun's character is intriguing and it will be explored further in the episodes to come. Other supporting characters in Aarya 3 don't disappoint.

Final Verdict of Aarya 3:

Aarya 3 has started off well with Sushmita Sen taking full charge of the proceedings. The show however lacks depth due to lack of exciting subplots. The promos for the further episodes do increase curiosity for what lies in front of Aarya.

