Bambai Meri Jaan Episode 1 And 2 Review: Kay Kay Menon's gangster saga shows great promise with a solid start

Ismail Kadri (Kay Kay Menon) is an honest cop in the city of Mumbai at a time when the underworld holds great influence. Haji and Pathan are two underworld dons who rule the city of Mumbai. They find an ally in Anna to expand their operations. Ismail's honesty is at the cost of his family's financial well-being, who struggle to make both ends meet. Ismail and Sakina's son Dara feels suffocated by the limitations of his father to provide for his family and takes the unlawful route of underworld very early on in his life.



Bambai Meri Jaan is extremely gripping, right from the very first shot. It is paced well and every episode ends on a strong note, to make viewers immediately move onto the next episode without much thought. The setting and the production design are both first rate. Dialogues are excellent. The characters in the show are all very well written. Each character is very distinct and has something interesting that's brewing in their life, which shall be intriguing to know for those who watch. There is a lot that's happening and with a foundation that's so strong, it is highly likely that the episodes to follow will only get better.



Bambai Meri Jaan opts for a template that's quite similar to other gangster flicks, atleast in the first couple of episodes. The treatment is great but what one would expect is for this flick to be able to create a distinct identity for itself.

Kay Kay Menon as the cop, Ismail Kadri, is a treat to watch. He is effortless in his act. The scene where he beats up his brother-in-law in the show is simply brilliant.

Saurabh Sachdeva as Haji bhai is menacing. The character is probably the most interesting in the show so far.

The child actor who plays the role of young Dara Kadri is great and same is the case with Ismail's brother-in-law.

All other characters in the show plays their parts well. As the show progresses, we shall be seeing Avinash Tiwari and Kritika Kamra take the center stage.

Bambai Meri Jaan has started with great promise. The show seems like a perfect night-binge if the first couple of episodes are anything to go by.

You can watch all episodes of Bambai Meri Jaan on Amazon Prime Video, now.

