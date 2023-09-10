EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Kritika Kamra on journey from TV actor to working with Kay Kay Menon in Bambai Meri Jaan

Having left an indelible mark with iconic roles in television serials such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Kritika Kamra has successfully ventured into the realms of cinema and web content. Her credits include prestigious projects like Mitron and Tandav, and she's gearing up for her next web series, Bambai Meri Jaan. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Kritika Kamra delves into her initial experiences and interactions with her co-stars from the upcoming series.

Kritika Kamra reveals first encounter with co-stars from Bambai Meri Jaan:

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Kritika Kamra shared her heartfelt experience of meeting her co-stars for the first time. Overflowing with admiration and respect, she spoke fondly of her encounters with the legendary Kay Kay Menon and Nivedita Bhattacharya.

Kritika expressed her awe, saying, “I am still starstruck. I still can’t believe I am sitting on the same stage. Also, these are the actors you admire too, app kisi bhi actor se puch lijiye unn sb ki list m Kay Kay sir ka naam hoga.”

She further emphasized her fascination with their acting processes and their profound insights into life. “Sir or ma’am (Kay Kay Menon and Nivedita Bhattacharya) ko acting karte hue dekhna, just to watch their process, and even right now, you won’t believe I have been thinking to myself that these conversations that we are having even right now and what they say about acting and life in general, there is so much to learn from it. And this is what as an actor, as a fan even you crave this kind or proximity this type of lessons from people you really admire, you really look up to. So it’s been absolutely amazing.”

Kritika also shared a particular scene and said, “In fact humara ek scene hai jahan pe mujhe unchhi awaz m baat karni thi (There was a scene where I had to speak in a loud voice with Kay Kay Menon) with Kay Kay sir who plays my father and I have died. I struggled so much just to muster the courage. I think because you have to forget about who he is and you just stay in the moment, in the character and you do it but I am very aware of the good fortune that I have, that I get to share screen space with the actors like sir and ma’am.”

Kritika Kamra's heartfelt words reflect the deep respect and admiration she holds for her co-stars and the invaluable learning experiences she gains from working alongside such accomplished actors.

About Bambai Meri Jaan

Set against the vibrant backdrop of 1960s and 1970s Bombay, Bambai Meri Jaan elegantly resurrects that era. The allure of a captivating crime drama that keeps the audience at the edge of their seats is undeniable. The trailer itself offered multiple intriguing glimpses, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating for more.

This series appears to be a compelling and binge-worthy addition to the world of entertainment. Mark your calendars, as Bambai Meri Jaan is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on September 14th, promising an immersive journey into the past.

