Bandish Bandits Season 2 Review: Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry led musical-drama is melodious to the ears and pleasant to the eyes

Plot:

Bandish Bandits: Season 2 takes a 3 months time leap. Season 1 ended with Radhe (Ritwik Bhowmik) being titled as the Sangeet Samrat. In Season 2, Pandit Radhemohan (Naseeruddin Shah) passes away. An anonymously written book creates an uproar since it takes a direct jibe at the deceased Pandit Radhemohan, with allegations like him surpressing his daughter-in-law Mohini's (Sheeba Chaddha) voice, very long back. The season 2 focuses on Radhe's efforts to bring his Gharana on the top and clear all the allegations put on his grandfather. The conflict between the Gharanas continue; the other Gharana represented by Digvijay (Atul Kulkarni), Radhemohan's estranged son.

Meanwhile, Tamanna (Shreya Chaudhry), who turned down the offer of being in a fusion band with Radhe, joins music school to hone her craft. Radhe and Tamanna meet in an International Band Championship and their past confronts them.

Will Radhe be able to clear the bad name of his grandfather? Will Radhe be able to bring back his Gharana on the top? Will Radhe reconcile with Tamanna or they will embrace their differences? Watch Bandish Bandits Season 2 to find out.

What works for Bandish Bandits: Season 2

Bandish Bandits Season 2 is a wonderful blend of music and highly engaging drama. There is a lot of richness and uniqueness in the content that's offered and that makes it stand out from the rest of the shows on the internet. Every conflict is engaging, be it the inter-Gharana fight for supremacy, or Radhe trying to find a middle ground between tradition and modernity, or simply the love track between Radhe and Tamanna. Season 2 feels absolutely organic and necessary and at no point it feels like the makers are milking on the popularity of the first season. The songs are as lovely as they were in season 1. The production value gets better. The deft writing and sensitivity to the things that matter, make Bandish Bandits: Season 2 a certain watch.

What doesn't work for Bandish Bandits: Season 2

Bandish Bandits: Season 2 doesn't come with no short-comings. Season 2 doesn't explore the subplots of the supporting characters, that well enough since the focus remains more on the International Band Competition at hand. Also, the show gets a tad slow in the middle portions, and a tighter screenplay could have made this musical-drama a very seamless watch. Barring these minor issues, Bandish Bandits: Season 2 is very enjoyable. Season 3 is keenly awaited.

Watch Bandish Bandits: Season 2 Trailer

Performances in Bandish Bandits: Season 2

Ritwik Bhowmik, very beautifully, embodies the character of Radhe. Time and again, one feels grateful of the casting choice that the makers made. Shreya Chaudhry as Tamanna is impeccable and she gives absolutely no reason to complain. Her character is still among the best written characters of the show. Sheeba Chaddha is spectacular as always. Rajesh Tailang makes his presence amply felt. Atul Kulkarni does what he does best. Divya Dutta as Tamanna's music teacher Nandini is poetic and radiant. All other actors part of Bandish Bandits: Season 2, deliver exactly how they are expected to.

Final Verdict of Bandish Bandits: Season 2

Bandish Bandits: Season 2 is just as great as Season 1, despite a few short-comings. It ends well, making Season 3 an anticipated one.

You can watch Bandish Bandits: Season 2 on Prime Video now.

