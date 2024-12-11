OTT Releases This Week: Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli’s Mismatched S3, Manoj Bajpayee’s Despatch and more

This week’s OTT releases promise an exciting mix of gripping thrillers, heartfelt dramas, and quirky comedies, perfect for binge-watching enthusiasts. From Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli’s romantic drama Mismatched Season 3 to the suspense-filled Despatch starring Manoj Bajpayee and Shahana Goswami, there’s something for everyone. These films and series bring fresh narratives and captivating performances, making this week’s lineup one to remember.

1. Mismatched Season 3

Cast: Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli, Taaruk Raina, Ahsaas Channa, Abhinav Sharma, Vidya Malvade, Rannvijay Singha, Muskaan Jaaferi

Series Genre: Drama

Release Date: December 13, 2024

Where to Watch: Netflix

Fans of Mismatched can finally set their reminders, as Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf’s highly anticipated romantic comedy returns to Netflix on December 13, 2024. Over the course of the first two seasons, viewers watched as love blossomed between Prajakta’s Dimple and Rohit’s Rishi, followed by the ups and downs in their relationship.

Season 3’s trailer kicks off with the iconic cold coffee scene that first brought the duo together. Now, their journey continues as they transition from the Aravali Institute to a Hyderabad campus, with Rishi stepping into Dimple’s dream world.

The trailer delves into the concept of leading two lives—one in reality and the other in a digital realm—while shedding light on their evolving goals. It remains to be seen how their love story unfolds as they navigate life in the "betterverse."

Advertisement

2. Despatch

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Shahana Goswami, Rituparna Sen, Parvati Sehgal, Mamik Singh, Nikhil Vijay, Ajay Purkar, Prithvik Pratap

Movie Genre: Suspense

Release Date: December 13, 2024

Where to Watch: Zee5

Despatch, featuring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, revolves around Joy Bag, a crime journalist working for the media company Despatch. Joy begins investigating a murder linked to a drug cartel, aiming to expose the operation.

However, as he delves deeper, he uncovers a far-reaching and dangerous conspiracy involving the notorious Rs. 8,000 crore 2G scam.

Despite receiving multiple warnings, Joy remains determined to pursue the truth. Alongside the professional challenges, he must also manage a complex personal life, balancing his marriage to Shweta (played by Shahana Goswami) while being involved in an extramarital affair with his colleague Prerna (portrayed by Arrchita Agarwal).

3. Bandish Bandits Season 2

Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Divya Dutta, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry

Series Genre: Musical

Release Date: December 13, 2024

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Advertisement

Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry are set to return with another captivating musical journey in the second season of Bandish Bandits. The trailer teases an intense narrative exploring the clash between love and ambition.

The trailer also comes with hints that the season will also explore bigger issues such as the world of reality shows and gender roles in the musical industry. Staying true to the premise, music seems to be the focus for the second part as well.

Created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari, the series first premiered in August 2020. The upcoming season will see the return of an impressive cast, including Naseeruddin Shah, Divya Dutta, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, and Kunaal Roy Kapur, along with the leads, Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry, reprising their roles.

ALSO READ: Sky Force: Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur and Veer Pahariya to shoot grand promotional song? Here’s what we know