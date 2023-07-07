Blind Movie Review: Sonam Kapoor led thriller is dull, lethargic and lacks thrill & adrenaline

Director: Shome Makhija

Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli

Plot:

Gia Singh (Sonam Kapoor) is a police officer in Scotland. While picking her brother up from a concert, an argument in the car results in their car crashing. While Gia is thrown out of the car, her brother isn't since he was cuffed to the handle of the car. Another car charges into their wrecked car and takes her brother's life. Cut to present, Gia, who lost her eyes in the car crash, tries hard to convince the police to hire her back in the force, only to be denied because of her disability and since she irresponsibly used her powers by cuffing her brother to the handle of her car. Meanwhile, girls in the city are going missing. One night, a stranger, disguised as a cab driver (Purab Kohli), offers to drop Gia home but the ride becomes mysterious when she hears a few knocks from the trunk of the car. Her disability doesn't let her fight the stranger but she manages to escape nevertheless. She suspects that the stranger who disguised as the cab driver could well be the one who was responsible for the kidnapping of the girls. Whether she, along with an officer and an eye-witness, is able to find the psychopath-kidnapper or not forms the crux of the story.

What Works:

The film has been staged well and has good production design. A few scenes in the film have been executed nicely, especially a chase scene involving Purab Kohli's character. Sonam Kapoor gets the features of the blind character that she plays right.

What Doesn't:

Blind lacks the thrill that a thriller must have. It is neither interesting nor engaging. The makers are unable to make the film remotely as impactful as its source material. Sonam Kapoor's performance in the film feels too lethargic. Her telephonic conversation with the psychopath for the first time is very poorly done. The film does make an earnest effort to be decent thriller but it just isn't able to keep its viewers invested due to its dull treatment.

Performances:

Sonam Kapoor as Gia Singh gives an ineffective performance. While her attempt to play a blind character is laudable, it just doesn't translate to something substantial in the film.

Vinay Pathak has a lot of fun through the course of the film. He doesn't disappoint. He provides some of the film's comic reliefs.

Purab Kohli as the cold blooded psychopath is quite good and he portrays his character very effectively.

Other supporting characters in the film have nothing remarkable to flaunt.

Final Verdict

Blind is a dull thriller that neither engages nor entertains. Despite being a remake of the acclaimed Korean thriller-drama going by the same name, it isn't able to come any close to it. The film can be streamed on Jio Cinema now.

