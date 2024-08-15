Double iSmart Movie Review: Ram Pothineni starrer is a no-brainer action mess that suffers from illogical and outdated narration

Ram Pothineni is back on the big screens once again, joining hands with director Puri Jagannadh on the film Double iSmart. The movie marks the sequel to the 2019 flick iSmart Shankar.

With Sanjay Dutt playing the main antagonist, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Kavya Thapar, Sayaji Shinde, Bani J, Getup Srinu, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Jhansi, and more playing key roles. If you plan to watch the movie in theaters, here is the Pinkvilla review for you to read.

The Plot:

Double iSmart starts with a dreaded gangster known as Big Bull being diagnosed with a brain tumor, making him fear his end is soon. In hopes of extending his life and becoming immortal, the gangster seeks the help of a scientist who suggests transferring his memory to someone else.

However, despite efforts to create a man with a portable USB port inside his brain, they fail. This leads them to find a person who already has it, Ustaad iSmart Shankar. The rest of the movie focuses on how Big Bull succeeds in his mission and what is set to happen to Shankar.

The Good:

Ram Pothineni’s Double iSmart largely offers some heroic moments for the actor donning a macho avatar, similar to his recent works. The energy he brings into the screen with his mannerisms is commendable and would be loved by his fans.

The actor is also seamless in his dance moves, which is no surprise. The flexibility he has in pulling off some energy-filled elements is also reflected in his action sequences. Along with that, the chemistry shared by the leading actors is surely fiery but is cluttered with the faulty characters they are playing.

Coming to the technical aspects, the biggest saving grace of the movie is the musical prowess of Mani Sharma, who has put in his true efforts for the film. Be it the dance tracks or the background scores; the musician is the one who truly shined in this nonsense-filled mess of a movie.

Along with the music, it is also commendable to mention cinematographers Gianni Giannelli and Shyam K. Naidu for some visuals of the film, especially in the climax.

The Bad:

Double iSmart is truly a profound mess of a movie with dumb tropes and illogical narration. The film, a sequel with the same character from iSmart Shankar, is leading a new life once again as the lowly thug. The screenplay used for the movie fails on multiple occasions, making us question our existence.

From the writing of the characters and events to the execution of scenes, it feels like a complete mess with absurd elements. Right from the start, the movie fails to connect with its conviction on what or why everything is happening.

Leaving aside the problematic portrayal of romance, which is filled with eve-teasing and perverted behaviors, the main protagonist has no character arc and does not even manage to convince us of his emotional turmoils.

Despite having some good chemistry between RamPo and Kavya Thapar, the love angle between them is just purely illogical. However, as they are the leading pair and as per the laws of movies, they fall in love with that too without much hesitation. A love so carried away that you feel threatened watching it.

Sanjay Dutt is wasted in his character and is given a haphazard everyday goon kind of role and termed a gangster. Despite the actor’s efforts in bringing out a menacing antagonist, the actor fails helplessly.

However, the most annoying aspect of all is the outdated use of a separate subplot in the name of humor. Introducing comedian Ali as a tribal person goes on a slapstick ride of comedy errors that have nothing to do with the actual plot. The scenes presented as humor not only feel misogynistic but also stand strong as pure mockery.

The sequel movie even fails to address the essential aspects of the first film, like how Shankar recovered, what happened to the police officer’s ex-girlfriend, and whether he has forgotten his own ex-lover. However, none of this is answered, making us conclude that iSmart Shankar was far superior.

The Performance:

None of the actors gave any sort of outstanding performance. The only tolerable aspect was seeing Ram Pothineni and Kavya Thapar dance their hearts out.

The Verdict:

Double iSmart is truly a one-of-a-kind mess of a film, which makes you wonder how a man who created films like Mahesh Babu’s Pokiri and Jr NTR’s Temper has limited himself to this level.

Some hardcore RamPo fans may enjoy the movie, but that, too, would be a hassle for them. The film can be watched by anyone who wishes to appreciate life more because, as it starts, you only want it to end.

If you are okay with seeing a no-brainer action flick with action and dance, then surely this could be a one-time watch.

Check out the trailer for Double iSmart here:

