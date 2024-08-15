Thangalaan Movie Review: Chiyaan Vikram shines with his versatility in Pa Ranjith's slow-burning action-adventure

Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan starrer Thangalaan has finally released in theaters on August 15, 2024. The movie directed by Pa Ranjith presents a story set in the British Raj era that focuses on themes of oppression and survival.

The film which has an ensemble cast of actors like Parvathy Thiruvothu, Daniel Caltagirone, Pasupathy, and many more clearly presents a story stemming from strong politics. If you’re planning to watch the Vikram starrer in theaters, here is the Pinkvilla review to help you decide.

The Plot:

The film Thangalaan revolves around the life of a tribal community leader, played by Chiyaan Vikram. In a British-led expedition, the leader and his tribe assist Lord Clement, a British General and colonizer to unearth gold from mines in Kolar.

To preserve his tribe's legacy and ensure their safety, Thangalaan chooses to ally with his oppressor, who has promised him a portion of gold in exchange for assistance. The remainder of the film delves into an adventurous drama filled with a blend of political intrigue and mythical themes.

The Good:

Considering the strengths of Thangalaan, it's clear and safe to see how the film operates, largely due to Chiyaan Vikram's commitment to the narrative. His natural and engaging ability to portray his characters, showcasing both physical and emotional development, effortlessly draws us into the film's universe.

While co-actors have also contributed heavily to the film’s making and its storytelling, the versatile nature of the Raavanan actor has once again been proven here. As this stands true, director Pa Ranjith has weaved an intricate and stunning world from the backdrops of the mines and immersed in the tribal setting.

By skillfully merging historical and mythical elements, the film has crafted a visually stunning and intricate experience that invites viewers to delve deeper, moving beyond just the surface of the storyline.

When it comes to the technical side of the film, one of Thangalaan’s greatest strengths is the musical talent of GV Prakash Kumar. The actor and musician has incorporated folk-inspired background scores that are deeply rooted in Tamil traditions, adding richness to every scene. The emotional depth created by his music elevates the overall viewing experience significantly.

A. Kishor Kumar's thematic approach in the film's cinematography deserves commendation for its impressive representation. The breathtaking visuals, which dive deep into the film's raw storytelling, genuinely capture the essence of what the movie aims to convey.

The Bad:

Thangalaan remains true to its essence and beliefs in many ways, but it does face some challenges along the way. The slow-paced storytelling might not appeal to everyone, and when combined with some uninspired and foreseeable moments, the film occasionally veers off course.

Certain scenes that are predominantly dialogue-driven can present a challenge from a writing perspective, often testing our patience. The difficulty in editing these segments while maintaining the overall structure may have resulted in a somewhat average technical execution.

Additionally, the film suffers from subpar visual effects that detract from the core of the story. This leaves viewers feeling uneasy as they attempt to engage with the work directed by Pa Ranjith.

The Performance:

As previously mentioned, the most formidable acting talent in the film is Chiyaan Vikram. His remarkable capacity to fully engage with the diverse worlds crafted by skilled directors, along with his commitment to the necessary character development, has established him as a true symbol of versatility. The richness of his character portrayals has enabled him to deliver an outstanding performance.

In the same manner, the leading ladies of the film have also managed to stand strong with their characters and fit into the world impressively. As Parvathy Thiruvothu asserts her strength with her skills as always, it was Malavika Mohanan who stood out with her role as Aarathi, the sorceress the most.

The actress has given a breakout performance in her filmography that goes beyond her glamorous avatar in real life. The starlet sharing the screen with Vikram has managed to bring out a whole new layer of her skills which makes us want more.

The Verdict:

Thangalaan, featuring Chiyaan Vikram and helmed by director Pa Ranjith, presents a compelling narrative of resilience, struggle, and survival, all set against an adventurous backdrop. The film intricately explores the nuanced complexities of its situations, revealing that they cannot be easily categorized as merely right or wrong.

If you are someone who loves to be immersed in a world that is mixed with history and power, then the film is truly a cinematic journey meant for you to experience.

Check out the trailer for Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan:

