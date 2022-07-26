EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ratna Pathak Shah touched by sister Supriya Pathak's surprise message for her; WATCH

The versatile and charismatic Ratna Pathak Shah is our guest of honour for Pinkvilla's special segment, 'Baatein Ankahee' that releases every Tuesday on our YouTube channel. The seasoned actor is known for not mincing her words and putting her opinion forward without any hesitance. During this exclusive interview, Ratna Pathak Shah was given a sweet surprise by her younger sister-actor Supriya Pathak, which made her emotional. Read on to know what the sisters feel about each other.

Ratna Pathak Shah was surprised to hear sister Supriya Pathak's voice and had a smile on her face throughout. The voice note began with, "Hi Didzi, you're the best sister one could ever have and I've known you all my life. I thank God every minute, every second, that he gave you as my elder sister because you actually taught me the good and the bad in my life. You didn't always make me feel that things are going to be hunky dory and everything is going to be great. You didn't like love me over the moon for nothing but you were very true and genuine towards whatever you felt and said to me, and that is the most valuable thing in my life to have. I've always felt that you have been an inspiration to me because you are so strong, really determined, and most loving, most affectionate, and most caring person I have ever met. Not just putting these words but I am really genuinely meaning all of this."

"This is a platform given to me to maybe tell you what I feel. We might have had our ups and downs but I love you very very very very much. You mean the world to me. I could not imagine a life without you. I'd like to say that I'm sorry if I've done anything bad or wrong to hurt you. I don't know what else to say but I really love you Didzi, you are the best. Thank you very much for being in my life," concluded Supriya.

Ratna Pathak Shah's reaction to Supriya's surprise voice message

Ratna Pathak Shah was extremely touched by this gesture and said, "Thank You, and you were gushing but it was wonderful to be gushed at. It's wonderful that Supriya, who I've bullied horribly when she was a kid - - I have to admit. She has so much lovely stuff to say about me. We had a fairly indifferent kind of a childhood. We've not been terribly good friends. She used to be much closer to my cousin brother, Sanjeev and they used to hang together all the time. I was the older one and therefore, not given too much attention of course, because I wanted to make a point. We used to argue a lot, fight a lot. As we grew up, we have become friends, and that friendship has been extremely important for both of us, as you can see from Supriya's point of view, and for me also because we are very different personalities. It's terrific because we both complemented what the other doesn't have."

Adding further, Ratna Pathak Shah said, "Supriya's sense of openness, her sense of looking at the world with love and warmth rather than with criticism and suspicion, that has been such a big learning for me. She really is the kind of person, once she gives in her love, she stands by you, hundred percent."

