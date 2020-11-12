Ludo Review: Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek, Rajkummar's film is a surprise package which will leave you with smile

Anurag Basu’s multi-starrer drama Ludo is a complete entertainment package that will leave you glued to the screen throughout.

Movie Name: Ludo

Ludo Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Asha Negi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Pearle Maaney.

Ludo Director: Anurag Basu

Ludo Rating: 3.5 stars

‘Life is Ludo and Ludo is Life’ – This is the exact mantra of Anurag Basu’s recent release Ludo. The filmmaker is known for bringing some of the most heart touching stories to life on the big screen. And this time, Anurag has come up with four beautiful stories running parallelly and woven together to make a perfect entertainment package. To begin with, Ludo comes with a great ensemble of cast which includes Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, Asha Negi, Rohit Saraf, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Pearle Maaney.

Giving an introduction to the characters of the movie, we have a young, casual couple Akash and Shruti (played by Aditya and Sanya) who lands up in troubled waters after their obscene video goes viral on the internet. While Shruti is set to marry a rich man in a couple of days, she and Akash then begin on a journey to get the culprit arrested. On the other hand, we have Bittu (played by Abhishek Bachchan) who has released from jail after six years only to realise that his wife (played by Asha Negi) had re-married and had moved their daughter to a hostel.

Meanwhile, Pinky (played by Fatima Sana Shaikh) gets a shock of her life after her husband is accused in a murder case, following which she seeks help from her childhood sweetheart Alok aka Aloo (played by Rajkummar Rao) who walks miles to be the lady’s saviour. At the same time, Rahul (played by Rohit Saraf) and Sheeja (played by Pearle Maaney) are seen in the role of a salesman and nurse respectively and are often bullied at their workplaces. Each character is struggling with their own issues until their life takes a dramatic turn. Not to forget, Sattu Bhaiya (played by Pankaj Tripathi) who was the most intriguing character in the movie and served as a thread that brought together all the pearls of a necklace.

Interestingly, Basu has returned to his multiple story format which was loved by the audience earlier in his movie Life in a Metro. Using Ludo as a metaphor, the filmmaker has constructed four interesting stories which are running parallel and are yet interconnected. In fact, he was also seen in the movie as a sutradhar explaining some basic fundas of life and the notion of good and evil.

The first half an hour might seem to be chaos, but it was Basu’s way of setting up all the characters for a roller coaster experience. Talking about the stories and performances, Akash and Shruti’s story was relatable to several young couples around who are confused between marry a perfect partner or follow your heart. While their pairing appeared to be a breath of fresh air, their chemistry lacked a sparkle. Aditya did manage to make me skip a heartbeat with his charming smile, but he had nothing more to offer. On the other hand, Sanya is certainly proving her versatility. From Dangal to Ludo, she has undoubtedly come a long way.

On the other hand, Rajkummar manages to touch the right chords of the hearts with his stint as Aloo who is an emotional fool and doesn’t mind going places for his love. In fact, he got us rooting for his happiness with his emotions. On the other hand, Fatima did a decent job as Pinky who is a naïve woman unaware of the cruel world around her. However, there wasn’t much to explore for the lady.

Abhishek Bachchan will surely remind you of his Yuva days as Bittu and his chemistry with the little girl will leave you with happy tears. Also, one can’t miss Asha Negi’s performance as Abhishek’s wife. The television actress, who has made her debut with Ludo, has proved that she has all the potential to be an A-lister. This story was all about little moments of happiness and made a wonderful attempt to win hearts. On the other hand, Rohit and Pearl aka Rahul and Sheeja’s story itself was a roller coaster ride, which started with Rahul seeing a dead naked body hanging from the roof. His chemistry with Pearl was cute but failed to grab the eyeballs.

Amid this, Pankaj Tripathi managed to steal the show. Although he has once again played the role of a don like his recently released web series Mirzapur 2, this epitome of talent had a lot to offer to the audience as he was unpredictable at almost every scene.

While Basu did an impressive job while narrating these beautiful stories of love, emotion, humour and thrill, editor Ajay Sharma deserves a massive applaud for bringing together the gems in the most amazing manner. Besides, Pritam da’s music and Arijit Singh’s soulful voice served as a cherry on the top as they took to you to a new world.

Overall, the movie was a perfect blend of impressive story, incredible direction, stellar cast and awe-inspiring performance which leaves you with a smile on your face as Basu has rekindled the concept of a happy ending but with a twist.

Credits :Pinkvilla

