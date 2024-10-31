Vijay 69: Chunky Panday reveals co-star Anupam Kher advised him to make THIS change in his performance for Netflix movie

Anupam Kher and Chunky Panday are set to appear in Vijay 69, a film written and directed by Akshay Roy and produced by Maneesh Sharma and will be released on Netflix on November 8. Recently, Panday shared that Kher advised him to dial back his acting, suggesting ‘he should rein his performance for a more controlled portrayal’. The movie combines determination, humor, and touching moments, telling an inspiring story that motivates viewers to welcome new opportunities.

According to Mid Day, Kher assured Panday that the latter would win an award for his role. “That time, Kher saab had won for Vijay [1988], and this time, he believes I will win for Vijay 69,” smiles Panday.

The actor, who plays a Parsi character in the Netflix dramedy, credits Kher for guiding his performance. “When I play a character, I make it over the top and a caricature. He told me to control my performance as it’s not that kind of film.”

In recent years, Panday has worked extensively in digital entertainment and admits that the diverse stories on OTT platforms have reshaped his perspective on himself as a performer.

Reflecting on his early career, he shared that his initial aim was to become a star, with acting taking a backseat. Back then, he explained, heroes were expected to always be the “good guy,” while actors like Kher Saab had the chance to portray a wide range of characters.

Now, however, he is thoroughly enjoying the opportunity to explore these varied roles.

Netflix India recently released the trailer for Vijay 69, showcasing Anupam Kher as a 69-year-old "angry old man." The trailer highlights his determination to achieve something significant before his time runs out, prompting him to consider taking part in a triathlon.

He confides this dream to his friend, portrayed by Chunky Panday, who initially brushes it off but ultimately decides to back him up.

Kher mentioned that Vijay 69 holds significant personal importance for him, as it marks a milestone of his 40 years in the film industry.

He expressed that he learned to swim at the age of 69 because of the film, emphasizing that age is just a number and that individuals are the only ones who can prevent themselves from pursuing new experiences.

