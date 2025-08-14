BTS' RM calls fans his ‘greatest strength’ despite ups and downs, reveals what members tell him often: ‘You did well but…’

In and out of the military, BTS has changed, but not in the ways one would expect. Leader RM once went viral for playing the saxophone on member Jin’s discharge day. The singer shared how he wished to be funny and was happy to have achieved his goal. While his playing skills are not quite there yet, he was glad people found it funny. Talking to Harper’s Bazaar Korea about it, the star revealed that his fans who have been supporting him for many years now are his biggest driving force. The rapper also shared anecdotes from his time with the group and how they often appreciate his work but don’t want him to get hurt or break things.

Advertisement

BTS and RM’s exchanges are for the ARMY books

Known for being the ‘Destruction King’ of the group, RM finds himself with more to learn each day. During the interview, the singer shared how his conversations with the team often don’t go as one would expect. Revealing his most common phrase to the BTS members pre-military, “It used to be, ‘Guys, I have something to say, gather around.’ But since I've been in the military recently, it's ‘Hey, aren't you guys tired?’ after discharge, 'Are you coming today?’”

On the flip side, he shared that the members often try to save him from breaking objects, something he has been hilariously infamous for. “‘Don’t do anything’ like driving, cooking. When I'm trying something, ‘Namjoon, just stay still. Don't worry, we will do it’. I think I hear this the most. ‘Namjoon, you did well, but don't do anything.’"

Advertisement

Addressing his fans, RM said, “Your presence isn't something we take for granted, and for that, we are grateful. The fact that you still believe in us so much, we've had a lot of ups and downs, too.” He added how both sides trust each other despite the many ups and downs that have framed their relationship. “You are the foundation we lean on. We can step out into the world once more to do something that's still our greatest strength.”

ALSO READ: BTS fans defend Jungkook against dating rumors with BLACKPINK’s Lisa and aespa’s Winter over song recommendations