Song Joong Ki explains his return to romance in My Youth after marriage: 'I think melodrama is always...'

Song Joong Ki, once a star of romance shows, has managed to stay away from the genre for many years now. One of his most famous pieces of work, Descendants of the Sun, resulted in his marriage to Song Hye Kyo; however, the two parted ways in a few years. Since then, the actor has yet to take on any out-and-out romance show. However, he is returning to the genre with My Youth following his wedding to Katy Louise Saunders. The actor opened up about his choices, sharing that it was not a conscious decision, but he has always liked doing projects in the field.

Song Joong Ki reveals why he returned to romance with My Youth

According to a report from Korea JoongAng Daily, the two praised their upcoming project, My Youth, during a press conference on September 4. When asked about his return to romantic work, Song Joong Ki shared, “I never meant to avoid doing romance projects. But since it’s been a while since I last worked on one, I felt really excited. Honestly, I think melodrama is always the most desired genre that actors want to be part of. I’m not sure about others, but that’s definitely how I feel.”

He has worked in thrillers, crime-related dramas, carefully picking his projects while building his family. He also shared why he decided to take on the character of Sun Woo Hae alongside Chun Woo Hee’s Sung Je Yeon. “Looking back at the characters I’ve played, many of them felt like they weren’t really grounded in reality. That made me want to take on a more everyday, relatable character, one that could actually exist in real life. That’s why My Youth was such a thrill for me.”

After separating for many years, their characters rekindle their love as adults, making him say, “I personally think, and this might just be my personal taste, that the word ‘reunion’ sparks a fluttering feeling.”

