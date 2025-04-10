3 Telugu films releasing on OTT this week: Nani's The Court: State vs A Nobody, Vijay Shankar’s Tuk Tuk and Racharikam

The Telugu film front is all set to drop some brilliant work on OTT, as some of the recent theatrical releases will be making their way onto online platforms. From thrillers to romance, these films promise nothing less than entertainment.

Without any further ado, let’s check out 3 Telugu films releasing on OTT this week.

3 Telugu films releasing on OTT this week

The Court: State vs A Nobody

Cast: Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Harsh Roshan, Sridevi, Sivaji, Harsha Vardhan

Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Harsh Roshan, Sridevi, Sivaji, Harsha Vardhan Release date: March 14, 2025

March 14, 2025 Streaming on: Netflix

Telugu legal drama The Court: State vs A Nobody, produced by Nani, emerged as a blockbuster success at the box office following theatrical release. It navigates one of the most crucial cases in the career of a passionate attorney who goes on to fight against the system and judicial law. His case defends a young teenage client wrongly accused of a serious crime.

Tuk Tuk

Cast: Harsh Roshan, Karthikeyaa Dev, Steven Madhu, Saanvee Megghana

Harsh Roshan, Karthikeyaa Dev, Steven Madhu, Saanvee Megghana Release date: March 21, 2025

March 21, 2025 Streaming on: ETV Win

Fantasy drama Tuk Tuk takes the audience on a story of three mischievous boys in a village who suddenly discover a magical auto-rickshaw. As they uncover the past of this automobile, they are left to deal with unexpected consequences. Parallel to this story also runs one of a woman living her life on her own terms while foraying into self-discovery.

Racharikam

Cast: Vijay Shankar, Varun Sandesh, Apsara Rani, Vijay Ram, Srikanth Iyenger

Vijay Shankar, Varun Sandesh, Apsara Rani, Vijay Ram, Srikanth Iyenger Release date: January 31, 2025

January 31, 2025 Streaming on: Lions Gate

Racharikam revolves around a political drama and the fight for power between siblings Bhargavi and Vivek Reddy. Amid their contest, the two cross paths with an even powerful member, Shiva, a youth leader under his mentor Kranthi. While Bhargavi falls in love with the former, their union causes troubles between political families and unleashes a state of chaos.

Which one of these Telugu movies will you watch on OTT this week?

