Prabhas’ The Raja Saab to postpone release to Sankranthi 2026? Producer reveals sequel details

Prabhas is all set to hit the big screens with the horror comedy flick The Raja Saab. The Maruthi directorial was announced to release on December 5, 2025, but it looks like the film might get postponed.

Prabhas’ The Raja Saab to postpone release to Sankranthi 2026?

Talking to Great Andhra, producer TG Vishwa Prasad revealed that the film might be postponed to Sankranthi next year. He said, “I didn’t announce this publicly, but many people believe that it (The Raja Saab) should be released for Sankranthi. Fans want that, as do Telugu business circles. There’s a strong proposal to release it on 9 January.”

Acknowledging how Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is also releasing on the same day, the producer revealed, “The Hindi business circle wants it to be released on 5th December because they don’t have anything strong releasing then, and Dhurandhar's release might be moved too. We will anyway do what’s right for us,” he added.

Concluding his words, the producer said that The Raja Saab will finish its work by October this year, and the final call will be taken then.

Is The Raja Saab set to have a sequel?

In the same interview, The Raja Saab producer confirmed that the Prabhas starrer will have a sequel. However, the next installment will not continue the same story but will exist within its cinematic universe.

Vishwa Prasad added that the film’s raw footage has a runtime of 4 hours and 30 minutes. However, the final call will be taken by director Maruthi, with the film either being edited down to 2 hours 45 minutes or 3 hours 15 minutes.

More about The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is an upcoming Telugu-language movie starring Prabhas in the leading role. The flick features the Baahubali actor as a young man who will do anything to swindle money.

In hopes of making a cash crunch, he decides to flip an ancestral property only to find that the property is haunted by its patriarchal former owner. Whether he manages to escape the horrific situations forms the core of the entire film.

With Prabhas in the lead, the movie will have Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar as the female co-leads. Moreover, actors like Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, Brahmanandam, and others appear in supporting roles.

