Mammootty Health Update: Megastar confirms full recovery; Mohanlal, Prithviraj, and more express delight

Megastar Mammootty made headlines a few months ago after speculations arose regarding a possible cancer diagnosis. While the actor’s team dismissed the claims, he had been away from the cinema industry for a few months as he focused on his health and recovery.

Mammootty confirms full recovery from health issue

Advertisement

Now, through his personal secretary, George Sebastian, Mammootty has conveyed his kind words to everyone who stood by him during the challenging period.

Sharing the update, George posted, “Filled with gratitude, I stand before you with folded hands. While I lack words to express my love, I thank everyone who stood by me.”

See the post here:

Although the actor and his team have not yet confirmed the exact nature of the illness, fans are relieved and overjoyed that Mammootty is returning to Malayalam cinema.

As the news of his recovery and return broke, several celebrities expressed their delight on social media. Mohanlal kept his message simple, sharing a picture giving Mammootty a kiss.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier also shared their well-wishes to the actor.

See the official posts by celebs here:

Mammootty’s work front

Mammootty was last seen in the lead role for the movie, Bazooka, written and directed by debutant Deeno Dennis. The action thriller narrates the story of a cop and a businessman who team up to catch a serial killer, using a series of intricate online games.

Advertisement

Gautham Vasudev Menon played the co-lead, the movie featured an ensemble cast including Divya Pillai, Sidharth Bharathan, Iswarya Menon, Binu Pappu, and more.

Moving ahead, Mammootty will be appearing in the lead role for the film, Kalamkaval. The crime action thriller flick is directed by debutant Jithin K Jose, who co-wrote the screenplay with Jishnu Sreekumar.

With the Megastar touted to appear as Cyanide Mohan, a serial killer, Vinayakan will be playing the co-lead. Apart from them, the movie has actors Meera Jasmine, Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan, and more in key roles.

Looking ahead, Mammootty is expected to soon rejoin the shoot of Patriot (MMMN). The Mahesh Narayanan directorial features Mohanlal in an extended cameo with Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, and more playing key roles.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan goes barefoot as he jets off from Hyderabad with daughter Klin Kaara for vacation - WATCH