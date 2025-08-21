Did Jr NTR’s Dragon team create a whopping Rs 15 crore house set for his character in Prashanth Neel directorial?

Jr NTR is currently working on his magnum opus venture Dragon (NTRNeel) with director Prashanth Neel. As the buzz around the movie continues to grow, reports suggest that the makers have erected a house set worth Rs 15 crore exclusively for the flick.

Did makers create a Rs 15 crore worth house set for Jr NTR’s Dragon?

According to a report by Filmfare, the Dragon team has built this massive set because it plays a key characteristic in the film. The set is designed specifically for Jr NTR’s character, with the makers paying keen attention to every detail.

From carefully chosen colour palettes and handpicked artefacts to wall hangings, the team has ensured a meticulous design process.

The Prashanth Neel directorial recently wrapped a schedule in Kumta, located in the Konkan belt between Mumbai and Mangalore. The coastal area served as the backdrop for some crucial scenes, while others sets were erected at Ramoji Film City.

More about Dragon

Dragon (tentatively titled NTRNeel) is an upcoming pan-Indian film, helmed by KGF maker Prashanth Neel. Touted to be a larger-than-life venture, it will have Jr NTR in the lead, donning an action avatar.

While the full cast details are yet to be revealed, it is reported that SSE fame Rukmini Vasanth will play the female lead, marking her first collaboration with Jr NTR. Moreover, Tovino Thomas is likely to make his debut in Telugu cinema with this project.

The highly anticipated venture is slated to release in theaters on June 25, 2026.

Jr NTR’s work front

Jr NTR is currently on a break after the release of his latest venture, War 2, co-starring with Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the spy action entertainer is part of the YRF Spy Universe.

The film had Hrithik reprise his role as Kabir Dhaliwal from War (2019), now a major threat to national security. Jr NTR played the role of agent Vikram Chelapathi, who is assigned to neutralize him.

Apart from Hrithik and NTR, the movie had actors Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, Anil Kapoor, Varun Badola, Arista Mehta, and many more in key roles.

