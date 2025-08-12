Are Coolie and War 2 getting a ticket price hike in Telangana? Here’s what we know

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, and War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, are both set to release on August 14, 2025. As these high-profile films gear up to light up the big screens, initial reports suggested a possible special price hike for tickets in Telangana. However, it now appears that this will not be the case.

Advertisement

Coolie and War 2 to NOT have ticket price hike in Telangana?

According to a report by Gulte, Coolie and War 2 will not see an increase in ticket prices in Telangana. Initially, the distributors had requested the state government for the price hike, but the request has reportedly been rejected.

Now, the tickets for both Rajinikanth and Hrithik Roshan starrers will be sold at standard pricing. The rate for tickers in single screens would be Rs 177, while multiplexes will have a rate of Rs 295.

Additionally, neither film will feature any early special shows in Telangana. The screenings are scheduled to begin only at 6 or 7 am.

More about War 2 and Coolie

War 2 is an upcoming Hindi-language action thriller starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in lead roles. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is based on a screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala, from an original story by Aditya Chopra.

As the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe, War 2 serves as a sequel to Hrithik’s 2019 blockbuster War. The story follows Kabir Dhaliwal, a former Indian intelligence agent who went rogue and has now emerged as one of the nation's most dangerous threats.

Advertisement

To stop him, the Indian government assigns Special Units Officer Vikram, a seasoned agent with a personal vendetta, to neutralize Kabir. Does Vikram manage to succeed, and who will come out on top?

With Jr NTR playing the role of Vikram, the ensemble cast also includes Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, Dishita Sehgal, Anil Kapoor, and more in key roles. The film will also feature Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in cameo appearances as characters from YRF’s upcoming spy flick, Alpha.

On the other hand, Coolie is a Tamil-language action thriller starring Rajinikanth in the lead. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial features the superstar as Deva, a former daily-wage worker with a sinister past.

When a powerful, corrupt syndicate threatens the life of his friend, Deva is forced to return to his violent roots to seek justice. With Nagarjuna Akkineni playing the main antagonist, stars like Upendra and Aamir Khan also appear in key roles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Maaman Ending Explained: Why did Soori’s Inba decide to stay away from his nephew despite loving him?