SSMB29: Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra to shoot next in South Africa? Here's what we know about September 2025 schedule

Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli’s first collaboration, tentatively titled SSMB29, is currently in development. A new shooting schedule is expected to begin in September this year.

Is Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29 beginning its shoot in South Africa from September 2025?

According to a report by Telugu Chitraalu, Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB29 is expected to commence filming in South Africa from the second week of September 2025. Recently, the makers reportedly shot scenes with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Hyderabad. The filming is said to have taken place inside an indoor studio.

More about SSMB29

Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB29 is touted as a globe-trotting jungle adventure, with the superstar playing a rugged explorer similar to Indiana Jones and African folklore. However, an official confirmation about the plot hasn’t been made yet.

The much-awaited magnum opus by the RRR helmer is said to have been made on a whopping budget of Rs 900-1000 crore. Initially, it was speculated that the film will be released as a two-part series after completing the shoot by 2026, but the makers have reconsidered their decision and will likely release it as a single venture, with a tentative release date in 2027.

As part of Mahesh Babu’s 50th birthday celebrations, the makers of SSMB29 highlighted that the official reveal will be done in November 2025. The team has promised that it will be a ‘Never-Before-Seen’ reveal, teasing a brand new look.

Sharing the update, the makers hinted that the film’s title is “Globetrotter,” with reports even speculating the title as “Gen 63.”

Reportedly, the movie will present the tale of a protagonist who descends from a revered ancestry line, being the 63rd generation heir.

Moreover, the film is said to draw inspiration from Ramayana, blending elements of mythology and sci-fi. However, these are only speculations as of now and will only be confirmed after the makers give an official update.

With Mahesh Babu playing the lead role, the film will have Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and R Madhavan in key roles. Moreover, it has been reported that the superstar will have a massive solo dance number in the film.

