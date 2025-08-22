Will James Cameron unveil a glimpse of Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29 directed by SS Rajamouli? Check latest buzz

Mahesh Babu is currently working on the movie, SSMB29. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is set to unveil its title and theme in November 2025, and according to a new buzz, it links the project to Titanic director James Cameron.

Is James Cameron unveiling title and theme of Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29?

According to the ongoing speculation on social media, director James Cameron may unveil the title of SSMB29 while promoting Avatar 3: Fire and Ash in India. However, as of now, there has been no official confirmation from the makers.

More about Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB29

SSMB29 is touted to be a globe-trotting jungle adventure, with Mahesh Babu playing a rugged explorer likely inspired by Indiana Jones and African folklore.

The much-awaited magnum opus by the RRR helmer is said to be made on a whopping budget of Rs 900-1000 crore. Initially, there was speculation that the film would be released as a two-part series after completing the shoot by 2026, but the makers have reportedly reconsidered their decision and now plan to release it as a single venture, with a tentative release date in 2027.

As part of Mahesh Babu’s 50th birthday celebrations, the makers of SSMB29 highlighted that the official reveal will take place in November this year. The team has promised that it will be a ‘Never-Before-Seen’ reveal.

Sharing the update, the team hinted that the film’s title is “Globetrotter.” Reportedly, the team is set to commence shooting in South Africa from the second week of September 2025. Recently, they reportedly shot scenes with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Hyderabad, inside an indoor studio.

Additionally, there are reports that the movie will be titled Gen 63, with the story revolving around a protagonist who descends from a revered ancestry line, being the 63rd generation heir.

With Mahesh Babu and Priyanka playing co-leads, the film will have Prithviraj Sukumaran and R Madhavan in key roles. Moreover, it has been reported that the superstar will have a massive solo dance number in the flick.

