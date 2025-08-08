Inside Jr NTR's Rs 25 crore Duplex House in Jubilee Hills: Newly-designed home that comes with modern aesthetics

Jr NTR’s War 2 with Hrithik Roshan as a co-star is all set to hit the big screens on August 14, 2025. As we await his massive entry in theaters, let’s take a peek at the RRR star’s luxurious residence in Hyderabad, which was designed recently.

Jr NTR’s luxurious home in Jubilee Hills

Jr NTR owns a massive Rs 25 crore duplex in Hyderabad’s posh area, Jubilee Hills. The house is an architectural marvel that stands out with its contemporary design. Combining the aspects of natural elements, the actor’s home also features a picturesque garden, decorated with tropical plants.

In certain images shared by the actor, we can see how the interiors are styled with a minimalistic approach, but look more than gorgeous with their color combinations and palette.

The living spaces are designed with relaxation in mind, incorporating both wood and fabric elements to create a harmonious blend of traditional and modern aesthetics.

See the images of Jr NTR’s home:

Moreover, the master suite of his luxurious home is said to highlight a unique look into his personal space. With a private balcony, his home provides him and his family the perfect opportunity to enjoy a serene evening during their leisure time.

According to a report by Coohom, Jr NTR’s home has a key aspect in combining eco-friendly elements, highlighting the sustainability of a safe environment.

The green space is aided by solar-powered panels with a working rainwater harvesting system. Additionally, his house is said to have a luxurious pool, perfect for parties.

How much is Jr NTR’s home worth?

As per GQ India in 2022, Jr NTR’s home was estimated to have a whopping price of Rs 25 crore. Apart from his lavish bungalow in Hyderabad, the actor possesses multiple properties in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka.

Jr NTR’s upcoming movies

Jr NTR is next set to appear in the movie War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The spy actioner has Hrithik Roshan in the lead role and is a sequel to War (2019).

The movie features the story of Kabir Dhaliwal, a former Indian intelligence agent who went rogue several years ago. As he is considered a rising threat, a Special Units Officer, Vikram, must neutralize him before it's too late.

Moving ahead, the Devara actor is currently filming for his next flick, tentatively titled NTRNeel (Dragon).

