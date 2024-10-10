Vettaiyan Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan and Fahadh Faasil-starrer action drama in theaters

Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth, has finally hit the big screens today, October 10. Since morning, Thalaivar's die-hard fans have been thronging to the theaters to catch the first day first show of the movie. As the film has been the talk of the town since its announcement, social media has been buzzing with reviews by the netizens. If you are planning to watch Vettaiyan in theaters, do not miss out on these tweets before booking your seats.

A social media user gave a very honest review of the Rajinikanth starrer and wrote, "Vettaiyan is a film with a strong and honest story. However, the screenplay approach that the director takes falters. After a watchable 1st half that is narrated as a proper crime thriller, the 2nd half starts to build an engaging drama but fails to keep the momentum and quickly gives off a documentary/lecture type feel after a point."

Another netizen lauded Rajinikanth's performance in Vettaiyan and wrote, "#Vettaiyan Second half. Crime investigation continues with some tensed moments. Ritika is absolutely superb throughout the movie. All of a sudden, Thalaivar steals the show and evokes the entire theater to erupt with his style, dialogue, and intelligence. That face off with Rana both shines together."

One of Thalaivar's fans gave the film four stars and wrote, "A social issue content mixed with commercial aspects. It landed well. You might not get the punch you're expecting from a Thalaivar movie. But there are whistle-worthy moments. Superstar Rajinikanth's aura is something else. SS & #Fafa combo worked well."

A social media user called Vettaiyan one of Rajinikanth's best films and wrote, "BEST Thalaivar film in Ages. Immaculate screenplay for this crime thriller. Appropriate elevation without compromising the core message and story. @anirudhofficial kills it again with his background score and director Gnanavel paints every character with."

Check out more Vettaiyan twitter reviews below:

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan also features Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan, among others. The film marks Rajinikanth's 70th venture and has been released in multiple languages across the country.

