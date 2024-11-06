7 new South Indian movies to watch with your family on OTT this November: Vettaiyan, Devara, ARM and more

November is going to be an eventful month with several great South Indian movies releasing on OTT platforms. From Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan to Jr NTR's Devara, viewers are in for a big treat with non-stop entertainment. So, let's take a look at some of the most awaited films that are all set to make their digital debut across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more.

1. Vettaiyan

Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan is going to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 8. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier and several others in prominent roles. The film follows the life of SP Athiyan who fights against the system for justice. He is well-known as Vettaiyan for the fear he has amongst the criminals. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan plays SC Justice Sathyadev, an advocate for human rights who opposes extrajudicial encounters.

2. ARM (Ajayante Randam Moshanam)

ARM, starring Tovino Thomas, is a Malayalam period action film that is all set to make its digital debut on November 8. Directed by Jithin Laal, this film received positive response from audiences and critics alike due to its unique storyline. Those who haven't watched this movie can stream it online on Disney+ Hotstar. ARM is set against the backdrop of three timelines including 1900, 1950, and 1990. The story follows the lives of three heroes named Maniyan, Kunjikelu and Ajayan who strive to protect their land's most prized treasure.

Advertisement

3. Devara

After a successful theatrical run, Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Devara: Part 1 is all set to release on Netflix on November 8. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film will stream on the OTT platform in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages. In Devara, Jr NTR played a dual role as both father and son. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan portrayed the character of the main antagonist. The movie also featured actors like Narain, Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko and more.

4. Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale is an upcoming documentary featuring the Annapoorani actress alongside her husband Vignesh Shivan and others. Directed by Amith Krishnan, the film is all set to release on Netflix on Nayanthara's birthday, November 18. Rana Daggubati and Nagarjuna will make a special appearance in this documentary to talk about her journey in the Indian film industry. They will also share how the actress became a superstar with her dedication and hard work. The runtime of this documentary is around 1 hour and 21 minutes.

Advertisement

5. Lucky Baskhar

Lucky Baskhar, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary, hit the big screens on October 31. The movie has been performing well in theaters owing to good word-of-mouth. Amid the buzz surrounding the DQ starrer, it has been reported that the film will make its digital debut on Netflix on November 30. Lucky Baskhar follows the life of a middle-class banker who works hard to make ends meet for his family. However, after being denied a promotion, he resorts to money laundering to make easy money. From here, the movie takes an unexpected turn that leaves the viewers on the edge of their seats.

6. Thangalaan

Thangalaan, featuring Chiyaan Vikram, Malavika Mohanan and others, was initially set to release on Netflix some time ago. However, it was delayed due to unforeseen reasons, and the makers are now working to secure a new date for the film’s digital debut. According to media reports, Thangalaan is expected to arrive on the OTT platform in November.

Advertisement

7. Amaran

Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's film Amaran is running successfully in theaters. Fans love how the actor portrayed the character of Major Mukund Varadharajan on-screen. Amid the buzz surrounding the movie, it has been reported that the streaming rights of Amaran have been secured by the streaming giant Netflix for a whopping Rs 60 crore. If reports are to be believed, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer will release on the OTT platform by late November.

Which one of these films are you excited to watch on OTT? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: 6 New South movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video: Jiiva's Black to Kannada film Laughing Buddha