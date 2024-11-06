6 New South movies to watch on OTT on Amazon Prime Video: Jiiva's Black to Kannada film Laughing Buddha

Amazon Prime Video offers a variety of entertaining content encompassing various languages. The OTT platform, which is rich in new films and TV shows, has surely added a large array of shows you can check out.

If you’re planning to watch a new movie from the South with family or friends, here’s a list of top new releases you should check out right now.

6 new South movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

1. Kadaisi Ulaga Por (Tamil)

Cast: Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi, Nassar, Natarajan Subramaniam, Anagha, N. Azhagam Perumal, Harish Uthaman, Munishkanth, Singampuli, Kalyan Master, Elango Kumaravel

Director: Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

The movie Kadaisi Ulaga Por, written, produced, and directed by actor-musician Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, is set in 2028. As the world faces the impending doom of World War III, the plot takes off with economic sanctions being imposed on countries, including India, with the government not joining the coalition formed by China, trying to replace the United Nations. With the end of the world looming over everyone, the rest of the film focuses on how they manage to overcome the predicament.

2. Gaganachari (Malayalam)

Cast: KB Ganesh Kumar, Gokul Suresh, Aju Varghese, Anarkali Marikar, Anantharaman Ajay

Director: Arun Chandu

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Gaganachari is a Malayalam mockumentary film that tells a dystopian tale that takes place in the year 2043 in Kerala, where the lives of people have significantly changed.

Advertisement

However, things take an interesting turn when three problematic bachelors inhabit an extraterrestrial female fugitive alien with them in their apartment. The rest of the movie follows what happens in their lives and what happens to the alien.

3. Nandhan (Tamil)

Cast: M. Sasikumar, Suruthi Periyasamy, S. Mathesh, Mithun Bose, Balaji Sakthivel, Samuthirakani

Director: Era Saravanan

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Nandhan is a Tamil drama starring M Sasikumar where casteism stands as a prevailing issue. As the village gets classified as a reserved one for representation, an upper-caste ex-president makes his oppressed lower-caste house help the president and try to maintain power.

However, as various problems arise with concerning caste issues, the film focuses on how people are treated in various areas and how the oppressed try to overcome it.

4. Laughing Buddha (Kannada)

Cast: Pramod Shetty, Teju Belawadi, Sundar Raj, Dignath

Director: Bharath Raj

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Laughing Buddha focuses on the story of a soft-hearted police constable called Govardhan. The film takes us to his happy life, where he cherishes three things the most: food, family, and his job., in that order.

Advertisement

However, a conflict arises when Govardhan is told that his rising weight may lead to his dismissal from the job. The rest of the comedy-drama film focuses on whether he succeeds in losing his weight for his profession.

5. Black (Tamil)

Cast: Jiiva, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Vivek Prasanna, Yog Japee, Sha Ra

Director: KG Balasubramani

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Black, starring Jiiva and Priya Bhavani Shankar, is a science fiction horror film based on the 2013 American film Coherence. A young couple stays at a serene row house for some privacy.

However, things take a turn for the worse when a storm occurs with various supernatural instances taking place. The rest of the movie focuses on how the couple manages to survive and what happens to their relationship as buried secrets find their way up.

6. Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali (Kannada)

Cast: Vihan Gowda, Ankita Amar, Mayuri Nataraja, Girija Shettar

Director: Chandrajith Belliappa

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali (which translates to On the Dew embraced Earth) is a Kannada romantic movie written and directed by Chandrajith Belliappa. The film focuses on the life of college sweethearts Sid and Anahita and their enduring tale of romance, which transverses from their younger days into their adulthood.

Advertisement

The film takes us on a poetic journey of their love, undergoing various ups and downs, relying on the nostalgia of their memories and hope for a future.

ALSO READ: Here’s what Anirudh Ravichander has to say about Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer Amaran