Rashmika Mandanna has the ‘happiest’ birthday wish for rumored BF Vijay Deverakonda’s brother Anand

Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently enjoying the back-to-back success of her movies, frequently draws attention due to various events in her personal life.

Reportedly, the Pushpa 2 actress has been dating Vijay Deverakonda for a long time. And amid all such speculations, Rashmika’s recent social media post grabbed much attention.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the diva dropped a picture of Vijay’s brother Anand Deverakonda and wished the latter on his birthday.

Check out the post here:

She wrote, “Happiest birthday to you, Anandaaaaaa! @ananddeverakonda.”

For the unversed, despite reports of the Dear Comrade stars being in a relationship, none of them have ever confirmed the same. However, their pictures and videos from the same spot, along with multiple appearances together, somewhat keep the buzz going.

Vijay Deverakonda lent his voice as a narrator to the teaser of her upcoming film, The Girlfriend. Later on, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress admitted how the Arjun Reddy star’s voice felt like magic to the teaser.

Rashmika had said, “I think that sort of added a magical element to the teaser because there’s music and visuals and the direction but his voice just made it all the way more beautiful.”

Meanwhile, in a previous interview with Curly Tales, Vijay Deverakonda made a startling statement when he claimed that he does not like going out on dates.

Explaining the same, the actor admitted that he has been ‘blessed’ so far when it comes to dating people. However, the actor admitted that he won’t go on a date with a person unless he gets accustomed to them enough to be in a relationship.

On the work front, Vijay is anticipating the release of his much-hyped film, Kingdom. Rashmika, on the other hand, has films like Kuberaa, Sikandar and The Girlfriend lined up. She also recently created a sensation with her power-packed performance in the Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava.