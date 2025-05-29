Actor Rajesh’s last wish to direct Kamal Haasan remains unfulfilled— details inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual’s death.

Veteran Tamil actor Rajesh passed away on May 29, 2025. The senior performer who has worked with various stars over the years succumbed to death. He was 75. But, are you aware that the actor once wished to direct a film with Kamal Haasan in the lead?

Advertisement

Yes, the veteran actor once wished to helm a project with Haasan, however, his wish remained unfulfilled. Although this is true, a report by One India highlights how Kamal viewed Rajesh as an actor.

The Thug Life actor credited Rajesh for not appearing as a movie star but as a next-door person. When the latter came in front of the camera, he would make a soulful performance that no one would forget.

In this respect, Kamal Haasan considers that Rajesh has achieved a lot in life and hence, he has been awarded with very good friends. Moreover, the legendary actor lauded how Rajesh never drank, smoked, or kept female company around him during his life.

As the Tamil cinema industry mourns veteran actor, various actors, including Kamal Haasan, have penned heartfelt notes. In a post on social media, the Vikram actor said, “Among the sought-after performers, my dear friend Rajesh was the one who read the most and thought about what he read. His passing, who lived his life with undiminished enthusiasm and activity until the end, is deeply saddening. I extend my condolences to his family who are grieving his loss,” he concluded.

Advertisement

Kamal Haasan mourns loss of Rajesh

For those unaware, Rajesh passed away after suffering from blood pressure issues and respiratory complications. With 50 years in the industry, the actor has appeared in over 150 films, including languages like Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Rajesh was married to Joan Sylvia Vanathirayar in 1983, the granddaughter of social reformist Pattukottai Davis Vanathirayar. His wife died back in 2012, and the actor is now survived by their daughter and son.

ALSO READ: Odd Jobs to Stardom: 13 South Indian actors who worked as Taxi driver, barber to backstage worker