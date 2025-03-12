After back to back flops, is Puri Jagannadh teaming up with Nagarjuna Akkineni 20 years later?

Nagarjuna remains one of the most celebrated actors in the Telugu film industry. With two highly anticipated film releases ahead, he has now grabbed headlines for reportedly reuniting with Puri Jagannadh for an upcoming project.

For the unversed, if the latest reports are to be believed, this collaboration between the actor and director will come after nearly 20 years. The duo last worked together on the 2005 film Super.

Interestingly, earlier speculations suggested that Puri Jagannadh was in talks with Nagarjuna’s son, Akhil Akkineni, for the project. However, the latest unconfirmed buzz from Koimoi now reveals that the movie was always intended for the Kuberaa star.

In fact, Liger director Puri Jagannadh has reportedly been meeting Nagarjuna regarding the project for quite some time. However, an official confirmation from both the actor and director is still awaited.

As for Nagarjuna’s upcoming films, he has Kuberaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula, in the pipeline, along with Coolie, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. While he does not play the titular role in either, his characters in both films hold equally crucial arcs.

Speaking of the filmmaker, Puri Jagannadh has been facing a rough patch, as his recent releases have failed to make a mark at the box office.

Coming back to Nagarjuna, he recently made headlines after reports surfaced about him being replaced as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 9. According to a report by Siasat, the senior star has decided to step down from the show.

It is also speculated that Vijay Deverakonda is being considered to replace Nagarjuna as the host of the popular reality show. However, these reports remain unconfirmed, and an official announcement from the makers is still awaited.