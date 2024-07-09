After Sudheer Babu, Kartikeya apologizes for interacting with YouTuber who cracked insensitive joke on child abuse

Trigger: This copy contains information about sexual and child abuse.

The controversy surrounding YouTuber Praneeth Hanumantu is escalating, with politicians, police, actors, and numerous others sharing their views with each passing day.

After Telugu actor Sudheer Babu, this time another star from Tollywood, Kartikeya dropped his sincere apology following social media backlashes. The actor is currently enjoying the success of his recent blockbuster film, Bhaje Vaayu Vegam.

Amidst this, the Valimai star took to X, on Tuesday, July 8, to share his opinion on the ongoing outrage. He made it clear that constructive criticism and healthy jokes are good and can be appreciated, but everything has a limit. Praneeth crossed it which should not be encouraged. He further added, “This kind of demeaning thing will only take us back as a society.”

Kartikeya pens sincere apology following social media backlash

Following the post, several social media users questioned the actor's morals, pointing out that he had previously collaborated with Praneeth during his film promotions. They expressed that if he truly stands by what he has written, he should not have been associated with the YouTuber.

The Chaavu Kaburu Challaga actor took to X on the same day and made his stand clear on the incident, and assured that in the future he will be more cautious before giving such interviews.

Kartikeya penned an apology accepting his fault, stating, "Yes, I have given the interview to them… But it was part of my movie promotion. Like how I give interviews to all other channels before a movie release."

He further explained, "Frankly I was a bit shocked by the questions then but then I didn't want to make a scene there so tried my best to be as sportive as possible..."

Regarding his profession, Kartikeya clarified his participation in such interactive sessions, noting, "And yes, I should not have been part of it. I had to do the interview as one of the job responsibilities as a lead actor trying to make his film reach a wider audience."

He emphasized his intentions, stating, "I had no intentions of encouraging such content but sadly I had to be part of it and I feel bad for that. Here on, I will be really careful on who I am giving interviews to, and let's all together not encourage such content."

The actor concluded his statement on a positive note, saying, "Hope everyone understands… Thank you…" followed by a couple of folded hands emoticons.

Check out Kartikeya’s apology below:

More about the controversy

For the unaware, Sai Dharam Tej recently condemned a YouTuber for making an inappropriate joke about children, urging authorities to take strong action for child safety. He highlighted the video's inappropriate references involving a father and daughter on Twitter.

Check out Dharam Tej’s tweet below:

Actors Manchu Manoj and Nara Rohith also joined Dharam Tej, tagging Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Ministers, along with officials from Texas and the US Embassy in India, and calling for action against Praneeth.

Check out Manoj’s tweet below:

In response, the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau swiftly lodged an FIR against the YouTuber due to the seriousness of the incident. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy acknowledged Dharam Tej's complaint, and the state DGP promptly provided an update on the situation.

Check out Telangana DGP’s tweet:

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse then please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

