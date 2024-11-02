Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Pavithra or Anshitha set to walk out from the Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show this week?

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 has had several heated moments since the beginning, and now the Week 5 eviction is to take place on November 2, 2024. The Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show is now reported to either see Anshitha or Pavithra get evicted from the house this week.

As per a report by One India, the Tamil Bigg Boss House is set to see either of the contestants eliminated, with Anshita having the least number of votes this week. The show, which originally had 18 contestants, will have evicted 4 contestants out of the house this week.

Interestingly, the Tamil Bigg Boss house is also set to have wildcard entries this week, with new faces being introduced into the mix. Initially, Sachana Namidass, who got evicted in the 24-hour elimination, had returned as the first wildcard entry.

Now, as per a report by the Times of India, the show would likely have Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 contestant Sujatha’s husband Shivaji Dev as a contestant too. The latter is a former actor in Tamil cinema who debuted back in 2008 with the movie Singakutty as a lead.

The actor later on went to play leading roles in movies like Pudhumugangal Thevai and Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum, later on even appearing in the web series called Fingertip. The actor is also the winner of the show BB Jodigal Season 2. His wife, Suja Varunee, aka Sujatha, had previously entered the Bigg Boss house during its 2nd season as a wildcard entry.

Besides him, it is also speculated that new contestants like actor-model Raanav VC, daily soap actress Varshini Venkat, and social media influencer Manjari Narayanan might also be joining the Bigg Boss Tamil House.

Moving ahead, the past weeks have already evicted players like Ravindar, aka Fatman, Arnav, and Dharsha from the BB House, and it is only a matter of time till we know who walks out from the show this week.

The weekend episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 featuring Vijay Sethupathi is set to broadcast on Vijay TV at 9:30 pm. The show can also be streamed online via Disney+ Hotstar.

