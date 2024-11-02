Pushpa 2: THESE two actresses to perform a dance number in Allu Arjun starrer? Here’s what we know

Allu Arjun’s next release, Pushpa 2, is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated films, expected to bring an entertaining showdown by the end of this year. The movie has piqued fans' interest ever since its announcement. While there were previous rumors about Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor being in talks to deliver a dance number in the film, a new report has now brought two more names into the spotlight.

According to a report by Gulte, Sreeleela is said to have stepped in for Shraddha Kapoor to deliver a grooving dance number in the film alongside Allu Arjun. Reportedly, the Bollywood diva was not finalized for the special track due to her high remuneration and unavailability of dates, leading the makers to find a new face.

But that’s not the end of the buzz. It has also been reported that, besides Sreeleela, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also be a special part of this song. For the unversed, the Kushi actress had previously starred opposite Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise, where she danced with him to the song Oo Antava.

That being said, there is yet to be any official confirmation on the matter from the makers of the film.

While formal confirmation on the news is still pending, it is believed that adding two female actresses to the song will make it an unforgettable moment for fans as well as the movie itself.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the musical score of Pushpa 2 has been curated by Devi Sri Prasad, who has been associated with this film franchise for a long time. The music composer created some iconic tracks for the film's first installment, which are still hummed by fans today.

Regarding the film, the makers recently surprised everyone by announcing that it would release a day earlier than its scheduled date of release, i.e., on December 5, 2024.

The makers, through various press interactions, have confirmed how the two parts of the Pushpa franchise are connected. They revealed that the second part will showcase a detailed backstory for each character.

Much like Allu Arjun himself, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will also be reprising their respective roles in the film.

ALSO READ: Sai Pallavi and Dulquer Salmaan to create magic once again with upcoming romance drama Aakasam Lo Oka Tara? Here’s what we know