Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Who will be crowned winner in Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show, Muthukumaran or Soundariya?

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, is inching closer to its grand finale, which is set to take place on January 19, 2025, at 6 pm.

With just hours remaining to discover who will be crowned the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 8, five contestants remain strong in the race. However, Muthukumaran and Soundariya are leading the polls.

According to a recent poll conducted on Pinkvilla, many netizens cast their votes, with Muthukumaran Jegatheesan securing the most votes. Right behind him, Soundariya Nanjudan is emerging as a strong competitor in the polls.

See the poll result here:

Moving forward, a report by One India also suggests that Muthukumaran is likely to be crowned the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 8 this year. With Muthukumaran leading the polls, it also indicates that Soundariya may secure the 1st runner-up spot. However, nothing can be confirmed until the finale airs on Sunday.

According to the report, contestant VJ Vishal ranks third in the polls, followed by Rayan and Pavithra, with Pavithra scoring the lowest in the polls.

For those unfamiliar, Muthukumaran Jegatheesan is a social media influencer and media personality from Tamil Nadu. Known for his vibrant personality, Muthukumaran boasts a large following on platforms like YouTube and Instagram.

He has been an integral part of the show since Day 1, often praised for his energy and presence. On the other hand, Soundariya Nanjudan is an actress from Bengaluru who has proven to be one of the strongest competitors this year. She made her mark in the entertainment industry with films like Adithya Varma (starring Dhruv Vikram) and Darbar (featuring Rajinikanth, directed by AR Murugadoss).

Soundariya has also established herself as a model and appeared in the TV series Vera Maari Office. She entered the Bigg Boss Tamil 8 house on Day 1, and as the finale nears, it seems to be shaping up as a showdown between her and Muthukumaran. We’ll have to wait and see who emerges victorious.

