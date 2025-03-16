WATCH: Ram Charan flaunts his rugged RC16 look, Rashmika Mandanna greets fans by clicking selfies

Ram Charan was recently spotted by the paparazzi at Mumbai's Kalina airport. The actor looked dapper in a simple white shirt paired with matching pants. He completed his look with black sunglasses and a statement neckpiece. A video of his airport departure is now going viral on social media.

In the clip, he is seen waving at fans and photographers while making his way out. He also greeted everyone with a bright smile before leaving in his car. What caught netizens' attention was his intense and rugged transformation for his upcoming film, RC16.

Rashmika Mandanna was also spotted at the airport in a casual look. She wore a denim crop-top-style shirt paired with striped off-white pants. She opted for a top-knot bun and completed her look with tinted sunglasses.

In the video from the airport, Rashmika is seen greeting fans and clicking selfies with a bright smile. She also blew flying kisses at the paparazzi before leaving the premises.

On the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of RC16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. He will share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor, along with Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, and Mirzapur actor Divyenndu.

Ram Charan has undergone an intense physical transformation for the film, which is touted as a sports drama. He will also sport long hair and a thick beard, as seen in several viral photos and videos. Additionally, he has teamed up with Sukumar for RC17.

As for Rashmika, she has several promising films lined up. Her film Sikandar with Salman Khan is set for an Eid 2025 release. She will also star alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Thama.

Apart from these, Rashmika will be seen in The Girlfriend and Kuberaa, co-starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna. Her last theatrical release was Chhaava alongside Vicky Kaushal.

Are you excited for Ram Charan and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming films? Share your thoughts in the comments below.