POLL: Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Yash or Jr NTR; who according to you is the biggest Pan-Indian star? VOTE

The Indian film industry has experienced a revolution with the rise of Pan-Indian actors. Numerous celebrities have broken barriers and won hearts, in India or abroad. But who is the best Pan-Indian hero of our time?

Prabhas rose to fame with the blockbuster Baahubali series. Both films were welcomed by the audience across the globe with immense enthusiasm. His powerful roles and humongous box office collections make him a force to be reckoned with. His new film Kalki 2898 AD also helped in shattering barriers.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun has redefined mass popularity through Pushpa 2: The Rule. His personality, offbeat dialogues, and hypnotic dance moves have turned him into a phenomenon.

Talking about Pan-Indian stars, Ram Charan also stunned the public with RRR. His charismatic performance and authoritative presence gained him fans not only in India but in Hollywood as well. As for his upcoming projects, they are going to take his stardom to new heights.

Yash then followed with the KGF franchise turning Kannada cinema into a national force. His rise was meteoric, and his fans are anxiously waiting for his next, titled Toxic. His mass appeal and style have cemented his Pan-India image.

Jr NTR’s powerful screen presence in RRR alongside Ram Charan also left a lasting impact. With Devara, his star power only grew further. His ability to connect with audiences across languages makes him one of the best Tollywood actors.

It is your turn to decide now. Who according to you is the biggest Pan-Indian star? Vote and let us know.