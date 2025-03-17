Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 3 gets a release date? Producer Ravi Shankar shares big update

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule was a massive success, breaking several box office records to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024. While the end credits teased a third installment, no updates had been shared until now. At a recent event, producer Ravi Shankar made a major announcement about Pushpa 3, revealing when fans can it to hit theaters.

He confirmed that Pushpa 3 is in the works but will take time before production begins. He explained that Allu Arjun is currently committed to two projects—one with Atlee and another with Trivikram Srinivas—which will require around two years to complete.

"Pushpa 3 is definitely on! Allu Arjun is presently doing two films with director Atlee Kumar and another one with Trivikram Srinivas. Pushpa 3 will be after these two films. He’ll take at least two years to complete the two films," Ravi Shankar said.

At the same time, director Sukumar is currently working on a film featuring Ram Charan, which will take at least two years before he can shift focus to Pushpa 3. Given the ongoing projects, the third installment is expected to begin production in about two and a half years. Ravi Shankar assured fans that, unlike previous delays, the team plans to proceed swiftly, targeting a 2028 release.

Advertisement

"We won’t delay the things like it happened earlier but hopefully come back quickly in three years, so the film will arrive somewhere in 2028," Ravi Shankar concluded.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Pushpa 2 dialogue writer Srikanth Vissa shared insights on the highly anticipated Pushpa 3: The Rampage. He revealed that the world of Pushpa has much more to explore, and as they continue developing the script, the storyline is expanding with the introduction of new characters.

Speaking about the scale of the upcoming film, Srikanth Vissa mentioned that Pushpa 3 would be even grander and more ambitious than Pushpa 2: The Rule. He also confirmed that the third installment would introduce additional characters to enhance the overall narrative.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2: The Rule featured Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles alongside Allu Arjun. More details about the movie are still under wraps by the makers. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for regular updates.