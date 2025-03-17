BUZZ: Is Shah Rukh Khan collaborating with Pushpa 2 director Sukumar for a political action flick?

Shah Rukh Khan is expected to begin his movie King alongside daughter Suhana Khan in May 2025. And now, it seems that King Khan also has a movie with Pushpa 2 director Sukumar in his lineup.

As per a report by Mid-Day, the actor is likely to team up with the Pushpa director for a political action flick. The film is expected to take place in a rural backdrop and would explore class and caste differences.

While an official confirmation about the same hasn’t been made, it is being reported that the film would likely have the Bollywood superstar in an anti-hero avatar. The alleged collaboration is likely to have a theme that is raw, rustic, and blends with mass appeal.

Just a report for now, it is also being said that Shah Rukh Khan has instructed filmmakers interested in working with him that they’ll have to wait for 2 years before he takes on his next project.

Talking about busy schedules, director Sukumar is currently in the development phase of his next movie with Ram Charan. The film, which is tentatively titled RC17, would mark the actor and director’s reunion after the blockbuster venture Rangasthalam.

While more details about the film are yet to be made, the filming of the same is likely to take place after Ram Charan wraps up his work on movie RC16 with director Buchi Babu Sana.

As for SRK, the superstar was last seen in the movie Dunki which was released in 2023. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial was an adventure comedy based on the illegal immigration technique called donkey flight.

The film featured an ensemble cast of actors like Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kochhar in key roles with Vicky Kaushal also appearing in a cameo appearance. On the other hand, director Sukumar’s last outing was Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun. The sequel flick was a massive blockbuster in theaters with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles.