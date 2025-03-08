Throwback: When Lokesh Kanagaraj REVEALED he wanted to cast Fahadh Faasil in a cop drama titled Mufti

Lokesh Kanagaraj remains one of the most celebrated filmmakers in South Indian cinema. The talented director has secured a special place in the hearts of many, thanks to his power-packed action films, which have consistently created wonders at the box office. However, there was a time when Lokesh was keen on casting a particular star in one of his projects and had even written a full-fledged script for the same.

In an older interview during an event for his film Leo, Lokesh Kanagaraj expressed his desire to collaborate with Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil, who is known for delivering some of the most spectacular performances.

The Coolie director revealed that he had written the script for a cop drama named Mufti, envisioning Fahadh in the role of a policeman. The plot revolves around his misfit uniform, which, when sent for alteration, triggers a chaotic series of events within a span of two hours.

He had said, "I had written Mufti keeping Fahadh Faasil in mind. It’s a story that revolves around a policeman's uniform. The uniform doesn’t fit him, so he decides to send it for alteration. What happens in those two hours forms the crux of the story."

However, it seems like the film never truly materialized, and the script did not evolve into a full-fledged action flick like those Lokesh is known for crafting on the big screen.

Fast forward to now, the director is all set to collaborate with Tamil icon Rajinikanth for the first time in his upcoming film Coolie. The movie boasts an ensemble cast featuring some of the biggest names in the industry. It is expected to be a mass entertainer, packed with nerve-racking action sequences.

Apart from Coolie, there has been buzz about another tentative project of his, titled Benz, which will mark the fourth installment in the Lokesh Kanagaraj Universe (LCU).

Coming back to Fahadh Faasil, the talented Malayalam star was last seen in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, where he reprised his role as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Moving forward, he has several exciting projects lined up, including MMMN—an untitled film featuring Mohanlal and Mammootty.