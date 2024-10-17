Can you identify this South actor who left home with Rs 300 to become a Pan-India star from his childhood pic?

He is one such South Indian actor who has redefined action thrillers, unparalleled by any other, when it comes to pan-Indian films. With a strong fan base of millions, he added another feather to his cap of achievements by bagging a National Award. Yes, we are speaking about Yash. While people go gaga over him like no other, one of his special yet unseen pictures from way down memory lane has left everyone awestruck.

The picture dates back to Yash’s childhood days when he was just a young boy at school. The moment captures him receiving an award from his school teachers during what seemed like a felicitation ceremony. Wearing a white shirt, a red tie, and khaki shorts, the young Yash looked a bit nervous. However, his subtle smile, which has remained unchanged over the years, adds a spark to the precious frame.

Check out the picture here:

For the unversed, it was in 2007 when Yash made his debut in South Indian cinema with the film Jambada Hudugi. Thereafter, he featured in a number of Kannada films until 2013, from where he began to achieve widespread fame with films like Googly, Raja Huli, Gajakesari, Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari, Masterpiece, and more.

In 2018, Yash became a part of his first pan-Indian release with Prashanth Neel’s KGF Chapter 1 and later KGF Chapter 2 (2022). These two projects of his remain, to this date, two of the highest-grossing Kannada films.

Coming to his personal life, the actor was born into an extremely humble family in Bangalore. While his father was a driver for the State Road Transport Corporation in Karnataka, his mother has always been a homemaker.

He met his now-wife, actress Radhika Pandit, in 2007. They started dating after their relationship gradually blossomed over the course of their few films together. After managing to keep their relationship under wraps for the longest time, the duo got engaged by August 2016. By the end of that year, they tied the knot in an extravagant ceremony.

Yash and Radhika are now parents to their daughter, Ayra, and their son, Atharv. The couple often posts pictures of their happy moments together as a family on their respective social media accounts.

On the work front, Yash is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming and much-anticipated multi-starrer thriller film, Toxic.

