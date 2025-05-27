Chaurya Paatham OTT Release: When and where to watch Indhra Ram’s Telugu crime comedy drama online

Telugu crime comedy film Chaurya Paatham hit the big screens on April 25 and opened to an average response from the box office and audiences. The film grabbed attention for its gripping narrative and screenplay, but its premise fell flat and failed to capture any momentum. Now, the movie is set for its OTT release.

When and where to watch Chaurya Paatham

Chaurya Paatham is available to watch on OTT on Amazon Prime Video. The film began streaming on May 27, 2025.

While the OTT giant did not make an official announcement on social media, the blockbuster venture is under the newest listing of upcoming films on Prime Video.

Official trailer and plot of Chaurya Paatham

The storyline of Chaurya Paatham revolves around the life of an aspiring filmmaker who is desperate to fund his first movie and fulfill his dream.

While he is unable to do it through ordinary means, the filmmaker ends up planning to rob an entire bank in the village of Dhanapalli. All of it is in order to get money for his film that’s stuck due to scarcity of funds.

As he proceeds with his heist plan, it comes to a standstill when he learns about the village's sinister secrets which they are hiding behind their tranquil exterior.

What follows next is how the man and his gang of robbers meet with unforeseen events which transform them completely.

Cast and crew of Chaurya Paatham

The film stars Indhra Ram, Payal Radhakrishna, Madee Manepalli, Rajeev Kanakala, Saleem Pheku, Anju Valguman and more.

Chaurya Paatham is written by Karthik Gattamaneni and directed by Nikhil Gollamari. Davzand has composed the musical score.

