Veera Dheera Sooran release date, plot, runtime, star cast: Here’s everything you need to know about Vikram’s action thriller
Here’s everything you need to know about Chiyaan Vikram’s upcoming Telugu actioner Veera Dheera Sooran 2 ahead of its theatrical release.
Chiyaan Vikram’s upcoming Telugu action flick is set to hit theaters next week. Even before its release, the movie has already generated significant buzz, with fans thrilled by the initial glimpses of this action-packed entertainer.
If you’re an eager cinephile looking forward to watching it on the big screen, scroll down to check out all the essential details you need to know!
Veera Dheera Sooran release date and star cast
Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran is set to hit theaters on March 27, 2025. Interestingly, the sequel will release first, even before the prequel has gone on floors, making it a unique cinematic debut.
The film is written and directed by S.U. Arun Kumar and produced by Riya Shibu. Alongside Vikram in the lead, the movie features an ensemble cast, including SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan, Siddique, Prudhvi Raj, Sreeja Ravi, Ramesh Indhira, Anitha Sampath, and others.
Veera Dheera Sooran certification and run time
According to reports, Veera Dheera Sooran has received a U/A certification from the CBFC. Additionally, the action thriller has finalized a total runtime of 2 hours and 42 minutes.
Veera Dheera Sooran trailer and plot
All eyes are on Veera Dheera Sooran, as it marks Vikram’s next big release following Thangalaan, which received a rather average response at the box office.
Coming to the S.U. Arun Kumar directorial, the film follows the story of Kaali, an ordinary provision store owner who is a devoted family man at heart. However, his mundane life takes a drastic turn when he gets entangled in a dangerous crime racket, forcing him to undertake a secret mission on his own.
EXCLUSIVE: Prithviraj Sukumaran confirms being a part of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus SSMB29; ‘We've slowly been...'