Mahesh Babu to collaborate with Buchi Babu Sana for next project after SSMB29? Here's what we know

Mahesh Babu has been at the forefront of headlines, courtesy of the buzz surrounding SSMB29. Marking his first collaboration with SS Rajamouli, this project is a magnum opus in the making. Now, a new report has suggested what could be next for the Telugu superstar.

According to Telugu Chitraalu, Mahesh is the frontrunner to sign an exciting project with Buchi Babu Sana after wrapping up SSMB29. While the filmmaker is currently busy with his ongoing project Peddi, starring Ram Charan, this potential collaboration is still in the discussion phase.

The report suggests that the director has a script in mind, which he intends to pitch to Mahesh once both have fulfilled their current commitments. For the unversed, Buchi Babu Sana previously worked with the Guntur Kaaram star as an assistant director on the film 1: Nenokkadine.

Nonetheless, nothing has been confirmed yet, and it remains to be seen whether this future project between the actor and the director will materialize. But if it does, the film is expected to be a massive spectacle.

Coming back to Buchi Babu Sana, his sports drama starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor is currently in the final stages of its shooting schedule. The RRR actor will showcase skills in both cricket and wrestling and has undergone training for the same.

Peddi is slated for a theatrical release on March 26, 2027. The musical score for the film is being composed by A.R. Rahman, and it will also feature actors like Shiva Rajkumar and Divyendu.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29 is one of the most highly anticipated projects. Despite the growing excitement, the makers have implemented strict protocols to prevent any information leaks before official announcements.

Besides Mahesh in the lead, the film also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. A significant portion of the film was shot in Odisha, and glimpses from the sets have gone viral on social media.

The film is expected to be a standalone, high-impact release, eyeing a release date sometime in 2026. M.M. Keeravani is composing the musical score for this high-budget, globe-trotting adventure film.

