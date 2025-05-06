Rajinikanth reviews Suriya, Pooja Hegde’s romantic action movie Retro; ‘What an effort by whole team’

Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, is achieving great success at the box office. The film, featuring Suriya and Pooja Hegde, has received a review from the legendary Rajinikanth, who shared his thoughts on the movie.

Taking to Twitter, Karthik Subbaraj shared a post quoting Thalaivar’s exact words after he watched Retro. The filmmaker also expressed his own feelings about receiving such high praise from the legendary actor.

He penned “Thalaivar watched #Retro & he Loved it....Exact words of Thalaivar......"What an effort by whole team.... Suriya performance Super.... Last 40 minutes of the film Superb... Laughter touch is Fantastic....God bless" Am flying now.....Love you Thalaivaaa.”

For the uninitiated, Karthik Subbaraj had previously directed Rajinikanth in the 2019 film Petta. The filmmaker had long wished to showcase Retro to the Tamil superstar.

In a recent interview with Behindwoods, Karthik revealed that he had already shown the teaser, trailer, and a few glimpses of the Suriya-starrer to Rajinikanth. He added that he was eagerly waiting to show him the entire film once the latter was free from shooting Jailer 2.

Coming back to Retro, the film’s box office collections have remained steady over the past few days. The total has now reached approximately Rs 37 crores at the Tamil Nadu box office. A further increase in collections is expected as the theatrical run continues.

Speaking about Suriya, this film has been a crucial one for the actor, especially since fans had high expectations following the underwhelming performance of his previous film, Kanguva. After Retro, Suriya is set to begin work on his upcoming project with RJ Balaji.

Retro is expected to release on Netflix for its OTT premiere after completing its theatrical run.

