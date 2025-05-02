Does Shruti Haasan have a boyfriend? Coolie actress replies to fans: ‘Currently in love with….’

Shruti Haasan has piqued interest among fans occasionally when it comes to her relationship status. While the Coolie actress was previously dating, she is now single. And recently, the diva was again asked about having a mystery man in her life.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Shruti responded to several fan queries during a Q&A session. During the same, one of the fans asked the actress to reveal her boyfriend. To this, the diva sassily responded, “Currently in love with myself…”

Another question raised by a fan was about her father, the legendary Kamal Haasan. The person asked how her father had been doing. The doting daughter had a brilliant response to the query, “How is aandavar?”

She replied, “Looking handsome as ever and ready for the next release @ikamalhaasan.”

For the unversed, Kamal Haasan is all set for the release of his next big film with Mani Ratnam, Thug Life.

The film, which also stars Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Sanya Malhotra, among others, is slated for a theatrical release on June 5 this year.

The upcoming Tamil drama has already been a topic of hot discussion among audiences and a fair share of buzz is circulating when it comes to the newest updates. In fact, the first single of the movie, titled Jinguchaa, has emerged as a sensation in itself and people seem to be loving every bit of the peppy dance track.

On the other hand, Shruti Haasan is in the news for her next film, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie stars Rajinikanth, Upendra Rao and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The actress, from the first glimpses of the movie, can be seen pulling off an expressive and bold role. It is yet to be seen how she fares in the whole of the film.

