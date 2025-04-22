Internet slams Kamal Haasan for his ‘banana’ joke comment on Trisha Krishnan, netizens say ‘Wrong choice of words’

Kamal Haasan recently found himself at the center of controversy after a comment he made about Trisha Krishnan during the promotion of their film Thug Life went viral. What started off as a light-hearted joke between the actors has now spiraled into a larger issue, as netizens believe the senior actor made a derogatory remark about the actress.

To put things into perspective: during the event, Trisha was asked about her favourite food, to which she mentioned a boiled banana dish but couldn’t recall its name. Kamal Haasan then chimed in, reminding her of the name and joking, “She doesn’t know the name but likes putting it in her mouth.”

While Trisha laughed off the remark, Kamal Haasan also gave her a light pat on the knee, seemingly in a playful gesture. However, the comment has sparked debate among netizens.

While some feel that Kamal Haasan made a cheap remark with an indecent undertone directed at Trisha, others have defended the veteran actor, stating that it was a harmless joke that has been blown out of proportion.

Coming back to their film Thug Life, the Mani Ratnam directorial also features Silambarasan TR, Sanya Malhotra, Ashok Selvan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Pankaj Tripathi, Joju George, and others in key roles.

The Tamil-language action drama is set to hit the big screens on June 5, 2025.

One of the first singles from the movie, Jinguchaa, was unveiled recently. Touted as a wedding anthem, the song features Sanya Malhotra taking center stage with her electrifying moves, while Silambarasan and Kamal Haasan join in, matching the vibrant energy.

The track quickly went viral on the internet, with fans gushing over the actors putting their best foot forward in the energetic, foot-tapping number. AR Rahman’s musical brilliance has also been widely praised.

