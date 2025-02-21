Dominic and the Ladies' Purse OTT release: Where to watch Mammootty starrer Malayalam comedy mystery online

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, featuring Mammootty in the main role, hit theaters on January 23, 2025. With the film soon making its way to streaming platforms, here’s how you can catch it online.

Where to watch Dominic and the Ladies' Purse

The movie Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, starring Mammootty in the lead role, is reported by One India to stream on Amazon Prime Video. While an official announcement is yet to be made, it is expected to be confirmed soon, along with a release date.

Official trailer and plot of Dominic and the Ladies' Purse

The film Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, starring Mammootty, tells the story of Dominic, a sharp yet disgraced ex-cop who now runs a detective agency. Alongside his assistant, Vignesh (played by Gokul Suresh), Dominic embarks on a mission to find the rightful owner of a lost ladies’ purse.

As the investigation unfolds, what initially seems like a simple case turns into a complex mystery involving missing people, murder, and more. The rest of the film follows Dominic and his assistant as they race against time to solve the case.

Cast and crew of Dominic and the Ladies' Purse

The movie Dominic and the Ladies' Purse features Mammootty in the lead role, alongside an ensemble cast including Gokul Suresh, Sushmitha Bhat, Viji Venkatesh, Siddique, Vineeth, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, and Shine Tom Chacko in key roles.

The film is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, marking his debut in Malayalam cinema. He co-wrote the screenplay with Neeraj Rajan and Sooraj Rajan.

The film’s music, including its soundtrack and score, was composed by Darbuka Siva. Vishnu Dev handled cinematography, while Anthony was responsible for editing.

On the work front, Mammootty is currently filming for a project tentatively titled MMMN. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the upcoming film features Mohanlal in a special appearance, alongside Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and other prominent actors in key roles.

Additionally, Mammootty is set to play the lead in the films Kalamkaval and Bazooka.