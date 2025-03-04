Dragon actor Pradeep Ranganathan REACTS to frequent comparisons with Dhanush: ‘I only see myself...’

Pradeep Ranganathan delivered an impressive performance with his latest film, Dragon. The Gen-Z drama has been receiving much applause from fans and social media has been filled with tons of positive appreciation for the film. Amidst this, the actor broke his silence on the frequent comparisons that fans have been making between him and superstar Dhanush.

Speaking at a recent event for Dragon, Pradeep Ranganathan was asked how he felt when people compared him with Tamil actor Dhanush, as they feel both the actors resemble each other in their appearances.

Pradeep was also asked to reveal if he felt that these kinds of comparisons drawn were something positive or negative for him.

In response, the actor highlighted that whenever he sees himself in the mirror, he doesn’t visualize anybody else. He mentioned that although he has heard about these comparisons as well, at the end of the day, he does not wish to imitate anyone else.

Pradeep stated, “I don't know, sir... when I see the mirror, I only see myself... my film is running well, both my films... so I think I am doing well. I have been hearing about the comparison; I am not trying to imitate anyone... maybe it's just the face cut or my physique.”

Not just him, but even the director of Dragon, Ashwath Marimuthu, who was also present at the same event, then added that he does not see anyone else in place of Pradeep Ranganathan. The filmmaker further said that the actor had indeed carved his own niche and image in the film world.

Coming back to Dragon, it clashed at the box office with Dhanush-directed NEEK. And despite the clash, both strived to do a decent job at the box office.

Speaking about the box office collection minted by the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer, it opened up to a blockbuster number and has been gradually steeping on the upward curve.