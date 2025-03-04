Fact Check: Did Jr NTR dub for Telugu teaser of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava? Producer REVEALS

After much demand from fans, Vicky Kaushal’s period drama Chhaava is all set to release for the Telugu audience. The dubbed version of the film will be out in cinemas on March 7. Amidst this, the Telugu distributors of the movie made a major clarification about the film.

Producer Allu Aravind bought the rights for the Telugu release of Chhaava under the banner of Geetha Arts, along with Bunny Vas. For quite some time now, reports were rife that Jr NTR had made a special contribution to this film by dubbing for its teaser.

However, at the recent trailer launch event for the Vicky Kaushal starrer, Bunny Vas clarified that there has been no ounce of truth to the matter. Expressing instead a sense of surprise to this unconfirmed buzz, he said, “We never had NTR Garu in mind, and I have no idea how his name was included in reports suggesting he would dub for the promo.”

It was back on February 27 when the makers of Chhaava announced its Telugu release date. Dropping a post on Instagram, they expressed excitement as the super successful historical period drama would finally reach a bigger audience base.

Unveiling the release date, the makers captioned the post, “The epic tale of India’s courageous son, #Chhaava, is now all set to roar in Telugu by popular demand. Witness the biggest spectacle #Chhaava in Telugu from March 7th. #ChhaavaTelugu Grand Release by #GeethaArtsDistributions. #ChhaavaInCinemas Now.”

For the unversed, Chhaava narrates the real-life story of the great Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who put up a brave fight against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Besides Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, the movie also featured Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles.