EXCLUSIVE: Akhil Akkineni would love to play Virat Kohli on screen: ‘He has influenced me in a lot of ways’

Akhil Akkineni’s love for sports is well known. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up about biopics, and which sports personality he would like to play on screen if given an opportunity. “So, here and there a few biopics come in, but I feel strongly that it’s easy to say that lets just make a sports-oriented film, we can just pick up cricket, horse riding, etc and can do it. But unless the story is that good, the sport will not be highlighted, and I have still not found that as yet,” says the Most Eligible Bachelor actor.

Meanwhile, he is really looking forward to Kabir Khan’s ‘83, which is headlined by Ranveer Singh. “I am so looking forward to it. I can’t wait for the film to be released. A script like that is something which really excites me. I hope to see that film work out on screen. I wish the team the best. What I am trying to say is, you need something really monumental, something really gripping as a story for the sport to be highlighted. See at the end of the day we can’t just come and watch a sport being played onscreen. It needs the content to elevate,” says Akhil.

He further adds, “I am hoping someday something really gripping will come to me, because I am absolutely crazy about sports. Hopefully someday something will come along where I will be able to dig my teeth into, and prepare myself properly, and convince everyone that I am a sportsman.”

Is there an athlete’s journey that has really fascinated him, and he would like to portray it on the big screen? “Virat Kohli. I think that would be a journey of passion, fire and what dedication he has. In fact, he has influenced me in a lot of ways, the way he carries himself, and dedicates himself to his craft and sport. It’s incredible to see someone so dedicated, and the passion to be number one. So maybe a story on him someday would be great,” Akhil signs off.

