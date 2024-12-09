Shruti Haasan drops an EPIC answer during a QnA session on social media when asked about getting married

Shruti Haasan is currently busy in the works of her next movie, Coolie with Rajinikanth, but this time she has made the headlines for her reaction to a rather generic question. During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, the actress was once again asked about her marriage plans by a user.

The fan asked her, “Last time also asked same qs but you dint respond, when will you marry?” persisting on an answer this time. However, Shruti in her own witty manner responded, “No and stop asking.”

Now, it seems that the actress’ reaction to the same has gone viral on the internet, lauding her stand in personal life choices. The actress has always been at the center of such questions, especially more since her last breakup.

For those unaware, Shruti Haasan was lastly dating designer Santanu Hazarika since the COVID-19 pandemic period. However, the couple had parted ways from one another some time ago, despite being in a live-in relationship for quite some time at her home in Mumbai.

The couple who were quite a buzz on social media, sharing adorable moments together had sparked rumors of breaking up with scarce visibility on social media. Their relationship calling it an end was confirmed when the actress herself had stated through her official handle in a Q&A session that she was single and and unwilling to mingle, enjoying her life as is.

Advertisement

Moving ahead, Shruti Haasan is currently involved in the making of Rajinikanth’s next movie, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie which is expected to be high in action features Shruti in a key role with an ensemble cast of actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra Rao, and many more.

Additionally, Aamir Khan is also expected to make a cameo appearance in the same as well. The actress also has the Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer flick Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam in the lineup as well.

Furthermore, the actress was supposed to appear in a lead role in the film Dacoit: A Love Story, co-starring opposite Adivi Sesh but was later reported as walking out of the project.

ALSO READ: Dhanush to share screen space with 27-year-old Gen-Z Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney in Street Fighter?