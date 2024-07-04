EXCLUSIVE: Here's what Nag Ashwin told Deepika Padukone after shooting ICONIC interval block of Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan is having a dream run at the box office. In 8 days, the movie has collected Rs 650 crore worldwide and it is on course for a very strong second weekend too, since it held strongly over the weekdays. An elated and most importantly relieved Nag Ashwin graced Pinkvilla with an interview of his, where he spoke candidly about Kalki 2898 AD. He also shared his favourite scenes from the film.

Director Nag Ashwin Shares That Kalki 2898 AD's Climax Is His Favourite Portion From The Film

In the exclusive Pinkvilla interview following the release of Kalki 2898 AD, Nag Ashwin was asked to pick his favourite scene from his magnum opus. The director immediately answered, "The climax portion is definitely a favourite; I like how the edit, music and vfx come together,"

Nag Ashwin Shares What He Told Deepika Padukone After Shooting The Iconic Interval Sequence In Kalki 2898 AD

Nag Ashwin also opined that the interval portion was fun. He said, "Interval was also fun. It came together really well. I always loved that sequence of Deepika's as she walked out of the tunnel,"

He admitted that they shot that scene very fast. He recalled telling Deepika Padukone that it's going to be one of those iconic moments that people will keep as their wallpapers. He assured her by saying, 'We are rushing through this but it is going to be very special,'

Advertisement

Watch Nag Ashwin's Pinkvilla Interview Following Kalki 2898 AD's Release

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Update

Kalki 2898 AD has grossed Rs 650 crores at the worldwide box office in its extended first week. The movie will be having a strong second week going by the hold that it has observed over the weekdays. It is a bonafied hit at the box office and it is now to be seen whether it hits Rs 1000 crore at the box office or not.

What's Next For Nag Ashwin As A Director?

Nag Ashwin now gears up for the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD. He plans to make an entire cinematic universe out of it. The climax of Kalki 2898 AD has been unanimously appreciated. It is said to have elevated the movie and has set the foundation for other parts too.

Kalki 2898 AD In Theatres

Kalki 2898 AD plays at a theatre near you, now. Have you watched the sci-fi epic yet?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top 10 Highest Grossing Prabhas Films Worldwide: Kalki 2898 AD beats Salaar to be 2nd