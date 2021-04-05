EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her birthday plans; Says feels grateful and has no complaints

Ahead of her birthday, we had a quick tête-à-tête with Rashmika Mandanna who revealed to us her plans for the day.

Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating her 25th birthday today, April 5! However, this time, the celebrations are going to be a bit different. The South beauty, who is marking her mark in the Hindi film industry, will be shooting for Goodbye, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Ahead of her birthday, we had a quick tête-à-tête with Rashmika Mandanna. The stunner revealed, "I'm shooting, this time birthday is all about work...It will just about being on the sets, chilling with everybody."

This time, Rashmika is away from her friends and family in Mumbai due to work commitments. Expressing her thoughts about the same, she shares, "except the lockdown, I never really could celebrate my birthday with family but of course, this time with my friends also I'm not celebrating because I'm gonna be working. Actually, I feel grateful, I have no complaints...I'm such a workaholic but yes, birthday is one day where I recollect the years of hard work and chill but this time, I get to work with the best people, what could have been better than that."

Rashmika Mandanna is in Mumbai for Goodbye and she is enjoying this hustle life. "My state of mind would be calm, and just focus on work. And I'm so focused on work that my friends and family say 'do you remember we exist," shares Rashmika.

